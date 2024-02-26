New CoD leaks hint at current MW3 Operators to be featured in Black Ops Gulf War 2024

According to a new leak by @SemtexLeaks on X, Black Ops Gulf War 2024 will reportedly feature Operators from MW3. This information was derived from data mining the game files, suggesting that the upcoming Call of Duty game will let players choose Operators from the previous entry of the series.

Considering the fact that Modern Warfare 3 was launched with the carry-forward feature and allowed its players to equip weapons and Operators from MW2 (2022), the leak might not be completely out of the blue.

Black Ops Gulf War 2024 to carry forward Operators from MW3

As mentioned, the leaks suggest that Black Ops Gulf War 2024 will have MW3 Operators as playable characters. This data mine revolves around a particular Operator, John Doe or Cal. According to the leaker, when Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 was launched, developers had added the animations for the character in the lobby as well as the idle list for the upcoming COD game.

They mention that this could imply two things. First, John Doe is using a set of animations from Black Ops Gulf War 2024. Second, all MW3 Operators will likely be carried forward to the upcoming shooter. But, if the latter is the case, a few questions remain on whether the weapons and other in-game items will be carried forward.

However, if the forthcoming Black Ops game does enable the carry forward feature like Modern Warfare 3, players will be able to use their current inventory in the next title without spending a dime. Earlier, this move wasn't possible, and all purchases made in the preceding entry weren't usable in the next.

That covers everything there is to know about the possibility of carrying forward MW3 items to Black Ops Gulf War 2024. However, it's worth noting that these are merely leaks, and the outcome could be vastly different. Hence, these rumors are to be taken with a grain of salt.

