CoD 2024 release window officially confirmed

Call of Duty 2024 (CoD 2024) will arrive this year in October and reportedly be called Black Ops Gulf War. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, reportedly told the employees in an internal meeting that the manufacturer would be rolling out some new hardware for the console in the future. He also added that they could see a new CoD title being released in October, considering the release date pattern that Activision has followed.

This is a great development for all the Call of Duty fans, as this could be the game that Treyarch releases and makes a comeback for the potential Black Ops series. However, there have been no official confirmations about its name or any details about the nature of CoD 2024.

With that being said, let us take a closer look at the possible CoD 2024 coming out in October.

Phil Spencer confirmed CoD 2024 release period

Phil Spencer has appeared in several interviews and gracefully explained Microsoft’s vision to create the best cross-platform gaming service. One of the leading titles that the company would need to reach a large community is the evergreen shooter series of Call of Duty. Activision is currently running the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer alongside a reintegrated battle royale.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming confirmed in an Xbox internal meeting that they can expect to see a new Call of Duty title coming out in October, hinting at the release of Call of Duty 2024. Some leaks on the internet have also indicated that it could potentially be called the Black Ops Gulf War.

Phil also discussed the recent layoffs in the company and expressed that it was a difficult phase, but they could not keep doing things that did not work. Xbox President Sarah Bond was also present at the meeting and presented various devices where every display was being utilized by the Microsoft console. This could be a step toward creating a truly cross-platform service.

Enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of Call of Duty for more announcements around CoD 2024.

