Nintendo Switch 2 needs to become the PS5 competitor with Xbox games going multiplatform

The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to make an appearance sometime in September this year, boasting upgraded hardware and additional quality-of-life improvements. While Nintendo has mostly steered clear of the Xbox-PlayStation rivalry in recent times, this is expected to change in the near future. With Xbox going multiplatform, things are looking bleaker than ever, and the market needs strong competition to keep things in check.

As such, Nintendo is poised to be the next PS5 competitor, whether they like it or not.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The Nintendo Switch 2 remains the sole competitor to the PlayStation 5 in light of recent events surrounding Xbox

The Switch OLED (Image via Nintendo)

A series of leaks surrounding Xbox were out last week, detailing the company’s foray into the PlayStation 5 platform. In short, Xbox is now expected to bring titles such as Hi-Fi Rush and Starfield (which were once Xbox exclusives) to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. This is a remarkable departure from the current strategy of locking games to a select platform, and will have far-reaching consequences.

To put it bluntly, Xbox may end up going the SEGA route - ending up as a publisher and dropping the console making business entirely. This should not be too surprising given the current state of the company after the disastrous Xbox One launch, followed by reports of Game Pass not being profitable enough.

This was all but officially confirmed when CEO Phil Spencer requested fans to stay tuned, and that he would be sharing news on “the future of Xbox” soon.

While this is undeniably a landslide victory for PlayStation, Xbox‘s rumored departure will affect consumers negatively. With no competition to keep rivals in check, the industry is very likely to fall into a slump, with consumers suffering the most.

As such, it is up to the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 to step up and take centre stage as the major competitor to the PS5.

Nintendo will be forced to jump into the ring once again

The Gamecube, revealed (Image via YouTube/NeoGamer)

For the first time in years, Nintendo may be forced to compete against Sony in the big leagues after the Gamecube. Nintendo and by extension the Nintendo Switch 2 has quietly shied away from the competition, developing their own set of unique games and growing a niche, dedicated player base.

While this strategy has worked out for the most part, Xbox’s departure from making console exclusives and going multiplatform changes things. Nintendo will be forced to directly compete with Sony.

Even if Xbox decides to continue selling hardware, the Nintendo Switch 2 will ultimately be the sole remaining competitor to the PlayStation - by virtue of exclusives alone.

Nintendo’s strength has always been in its diverse library of first party exclusives, rather than raw visual spectacle - making them quite a formidable opponent to go up against.

Co-existence is not an alternative

The PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

Co-existence is a pipe dream, and sooner or later the Nintendo Switch 2 will have to face off against the PlayStation 5 as a direct competitor. With Microsoft bringing its exclusives to other platforms, the Nintendo Switch 2 can go somewhat toe-to-toe with the competition - assuming it can run franchises such as Call of Duty at acceptable frame rates. Judging by recent leaks, however, Nintendo’s upcoming console should be up to the task.

As such, for the sake of healthy competition (and growth of the industry in general), Nintendo and Sony must not remain stagnant and compete with each other.

Either way, the recent developments at Xbox will have ramifications for the entire video game industry. Console exclusives are likely to be a thing of the past, with multi-platform releases being the future norm.

This is, assuming that the industry does not regress due to lack of competition in the console space.