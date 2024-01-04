Nintendo Switch 2 expected release window, price, and more

The Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be a hot-button topic in the community, especially as we head further into 2024. After the success of the current hybrid console from this company, fans are understandably eager to see what more is in store for them.

Thanks to a variety of leaks and rumors surfacing in 2023 and the few years leading up to it, we have an idea of what to expect from the next-gen portable. To top it off, many fingers point to 2024 as the year when the Super Mario company will officially reveal or announce its new system. With that said, let's take a look at everything we know thus far and speculate what may be possible and what isn't.

What hardware could the Nintendo Switch 2 have?

The current rendition boasts the aging Tegra X1 hardware (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumor mill has been churning for a few years already, so we have a lot of information to go off on. For one, this device seems to be very much real. There have been far too many leaks from various unrelated sources - from other gaming outlets to insiders in the know - for this to be a fluke. As for potential tech, this is the final spec that most people agree on:

SoC: Custom Nvidia Tegra Orin (AKA Tegra 239) at 5nm die size

CPU: ARM-based Octa-Core Cortex A78C processor

GPU: Nvidia Ampere-based GPU with 1024 CUDA cores (RTX 3000 series)

RAM: 12 GB (potentially LPDDR5) at ~100 GB/s bandwidth

This does not paint a proper picture of the technology seemingly going into it, as Orin chipsets have never been used for gaming before. However, rumors suggest its performance could be in line with the current PS4 but with visual feature sets associated with modern consoles such as PS5.

This is where the claims of ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS upscaling tech, which allow rendering above 1080p, factor in.

Nintendo Switch 2 speculated pricing and release window

Not every fan is tech-savvy. What matters to that segment of the demographic is how much the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost and when it will arrive. Thus far, a 2024 release window seems to be on the cards. As for the pricing, it will no doubt be more expensive than the current Nintendo Switch.

With its latest console, the company is well aware of how crucial third-party support is. If the upcoming handheld lacks that — especially after the roaring success of the hybrid concept — Nintendo will likely meet another Wii U situation.

As such, it is reasonable to assume and perhaps even likely that this company is indeed listening to developers and will include hardware that can keep up with their tech demands.

In a nutshell, a $400-450 price seems feasible. Since the company caters to a casual audience as well, it would need to keep the price affordable while still competing with the pricier PS4 and Xbox Series consoles. As for games, a handful of leaks suggest many next-gen games from major studios are in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Even if the company head has denied a next-gen console, claims of dev kits under game developers in the wild say otherwise. All we have to wait for is the green light from Nintendo.