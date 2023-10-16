Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly have an alternate model with no backward compatibility, will it be a cheaper version?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the worst-kept secret in the gaming industry at the moment. Despite that, the backward compatibility feature (or lack thereof) has caused much confusion among insiders. Leaker Shpeshal Nick took to the Xbox Era Podcast to discuss things he has heard from his sources about the next-gen Nintendo console.

Citing backward compatibility, his source claimed that the company has two Nintendo Switch 2 SKUs in the works. One would feature backward compatibility with original Nintendo Switch titles, while the other would not.

This falls in line with recent rumors about two distinct models of the next-gen console, but does this also mean this non-BC system would be a cheaper variant?

Nintendo reportedly set to release Nintendo Switch 2 models with and without backward compatibility

Here's what Nick had to say on the podcast about the Nintendo Switch 2 and how it may handle backward compatibility:

"What I had heard about the Switch 2 that was "PlayStation-like", and it links up with the digital and physical Switch was that, the plan - now, I don't know whether Nintendo is going to go ahead with this - but the plan was to have a backwards compatible version and a non-backwards compatible version of the Nintendo Switch 2."

The PlayStation comparison here was made with regard to the PlayStation 3, which had original variants that featured hardware-level backward compatibility with the PlayStation 2, while the other newer ones did not.

So it seems like Nintendo was at some point planning to go the same route. Whether this is still the plan for the end product is something Nick is not sure about.

However, it really does not make sense in this context. The PS3 situation is understandable as the PS2 featured a different hardware architecture in comparison. Since the Nintendo Switch 2 will most certainly feature the ARM architecture, it would be odd for the successor not to feature BC.

Comment byu/LinkWink from discussion inGamingLeaksAndRumours Expand Post

In fact, Nintendo has stated in the past that they want players to continue growing their digital game libraries. When asked if this non-BC variant would be cheaper, Nick suggested he assumes that would be the case. This is essentially a Switch Lite vs standard Switch situation, so that would make Nintendo's casual demographic happy.

This is not the first we have heard of separate models for the next-gen hybrid console. Recent rumors suggest two variants are in the works and will arrive next year. This does give the latest leak some credibility, but it remains to be seen how Nintendo would handle backward compatibility. As of now, many fans and players do not see a point in axing backward compatibility in any form.