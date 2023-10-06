Nintendo Switch 2 leak hints at multiple models, set for a 2024 release

Another Nintendo Switch 2 rumor has slithered out into the open, and this might be a substantial one. User SoldierData on Discord leaked details about the next-gen Nintendo console, hinting at potential model variants, release dates, and even price points.

We have seen much discourse about various aspects of the upcoming successor to the popular hybrid console. This article may just provide an answer to ongoing doubts players may have. Let's dive into the details.

Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly comes in two models, aiming for September 2024 launch

The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting more and more interesting (Image via ResetEra)

The leaker unearthed a bunch of information about the elusive Nintendo Switch successor. For starters, the system's codename given to developers by Nintendo is called "NG." The hardware will arrive in two SKUs or variants: a standard model and a digital-only version, not unlike the deal with the Sony PlayStation 5.

Following that logic, we could expect different internal storage and pricing points as well. Unfortunately, we do not know anything of the former yet. Furthermore, the leaker suggests OLED is a no-go as well. This was another feature fans were hoping for, but previous rumors suggested fans should dial down their enthusiasm.

Interestingly, however, it seems to incorporate AR (augmented reality) into the mix. Nintendo has toyed with the idea through products such as Mario Kart Live, but this is a whole different deal. Will it work out, or will it be another gimmick? It remains to be seen.

Much of this info comes from a ResetEra thread about the same. The leaker also touched upon the alleged demos that were shown to developers.

Simply put, this was an early demonstration to allow studios to gauge the hardware and give them enough time to make games for it. This brings us to a potential launch window and pricing.

Nintendo Switch 2 alleged release date and pricing explored

Expand Tweet

As per the leak, the standard model will boast a premium pricing of $449, while the digital-only is $399. It seems like neither will have a power discrepancy, so that could explain the confusion surrounding backward compatibility.

Thus far, there has been some back and forth over the Nintendo Switch 2 being able to run current physical copies of Nintendo Switch games.

With this rumor, however, it is likely that this much-anticipated feature will be present - but only for the standard model, as a digital-only unit cannot read physical cartridges.

Then there's the release date. Surprisingly, it seems like Nintendo Switch 2 is targeting a September 24, 2024 launch date.

This would mark one year since the Gamescom demos, which, once again, gives studios to develop games for it. However, the leaker warns that in case things go awry, it may be delayed by a couple of months and launch in November 2024. This does seem a bit too late, given the current Nintendo Switch is showing its age, but we will need to wait and see how things turn out.