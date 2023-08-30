Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to be secretly shown off to publishers at Gamescom 2023

As we near the end of the year, Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have begun to ramp up in frequency. The latest comes from Jez Corben of Windows Central. While primarily an Xbox leaker, he claims to have heard whispers about the next-gen Nintendo Switch being revealed to industry insiders and publishers behind closed doors at the recent Gamescom 2023 event.

With the past few weeks touching on the elusive Switch successor, here's what this could mean.

The Nintendo Switch apparently 2 being showcased to developers suggests a reveal may be around the corner

While not much information was offered, Corben thinks this demonstration may have been about the hardware in person. If not that, then at the very least, technical details and discussions about their vision likely would be for what's beyond the horizon. If true, this is a big deal for fans.

Knowing Nintendo's history, this would suggest an announcement, if not a reveal outright, would be coming soon. On that note, yes, the current Nintendo Switch is indeed in need of an upgrade. With games expanding in scope and complexity, like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, the Japanese publisher will need a competent device to keep getting high-end games in the future.

That is likely due to recent hints such as the Call of Duty contract and specs leaks. But *when* is the question here. While Corben claims we could hear something soon, maybe even by the end of the year, is that possible? If the original Nintendo Switch launch is anything to go by, then yes, the publisher will reveal it before the system itself launches in retail stores for the public to buy.

However, since we know Nintendo has no plans for new hardware this fiscal year, this scenario is not feasible. Then there is the fact that a potential late 2023 release could even uproot their holiday plans for the current model. Major titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG are scheduled for the holiday season, which may distract many fans.

Even showcasing the console may backfire for them, so it would be wise to keep things undercover for now. Then again, this is just speculation on our part. Nintendo is not known to follow the status quo, so who knows how things will turn out. Fans continue to anticipate the arrival of the Nintendo Switch successor, so we should see more leaks about the system as the year passes.