Will GTA 6 be released on Nintendo Switch 2? All possibilities explored

The newest trailer for GTA 6 has everyone excited for what's to come. Quite clearly, a next-gen title, if the visuals demonstrated are to be judged, is coming to modern platforms. But does that include the elusive Nintendo Switch 2 as well? The long-rumored successor to the modern hybrid console from Nintendo has been suggested to be in the works for a while now.

Given the current Switch's popularity among both gamers and developers, fans wonder if the next-gen console will also receive similarly top-end third-party support, including a port of GTA 6.

GTA 6 releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 is not unlikely, but there are caveats to consider

Now, some fans might be thinking that since GTA 5 is not on the current Switch, it is likely the publisher may not bring its successor over either, which is a fair point. But we have already seen game creators bring over titles that have not been released on a Nintendo console before. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Overwatch 2, and Dark Souls are some great examples of this.

Furthermore, it does look like the Nintendo Switch 2 will boast capable hardware. From the modern Like A Dragon games to unannounced titles like Far Cry 7, rumors suggest that the next Nintendo system will be able to hold its own.

On top of modern technologies like raytracing, this sounds promising for a potential port. We have also seen how the popularity of a target platform can incentivize publishers.

This has already happened with ambitious ports like Hogwarts Legacy. Thus, there is some hope for GTA 6 to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 from a tech feasibility standpoint. But that is only half the battle. It all comes down to whether or not publisher Take-Two Interactive deems it worth porting it over. Going off current trends, it is bizarre how they skipped GTA 5 on a platform with 150 million users - yes, we are talking about the Nintendo Switch.

So even if GTA 6 can be ported to the Nintendo Switch 2, it is yet to be seen if the project will be greenlit. Currently, the game is only slated for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2025. No word on a release window for PC either. Assuming the PC version is another year or two away from debut launch, the game could arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027 or beyond, if at all.

