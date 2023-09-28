Far Cry 7 story details leaked, reportedly headed to Nintendo Switch 2

Details about the next-gen Far Cry 7 game have been leaked, and it appears to be interesting. Insider Gaming claims its sources have information on the yet-to-be-announced entry in Ubisoft's beloved open-world FPS series. It is suggested to be a non-linear story with a time-limit mechanic. This points to Ubisoft trying something different with the core formula.

Furthermore, this is yet another title that could be making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2. This article highlights important details gamers should know about.

Far Cry 7 may be the most controversial game yet, could be released on Nintendo Switch 2

Insider Gaming claims the story will focus on rescuing the player's wealthy family, whom a cult has kidnapped. Known as the "Sons of Truths," this mysterious conspiracy group will hold members hostage, and players will need to get them back before time runs out. It is unclear how this will balance out, but yes, the gameplay will essentially be on a timer.

It takes place across a period of 72 in-game hours, which is equivalent to the real 24-hour period. Players will be able to rescue various family members in any order they desire. Additionally, some members can be killed, which could alter the story's progression.

To complete Far Cry 7 100%, all members need to be rescued and escorted to safety. This sounds daunting, given that Far Cry games have always been open-world, and this upcoming entry is suggested to be no different in that regard. To aid their efforts, an interrogation mechanic also seems to be included, but the enemy may respond dynamically, from telling the truth to lying or escaping.

On the technical side of things, it appears Far Cry 7 will be skipping the traditional Dunia Engine that has been a series mainstay. Instead, developer Ubisoft is suggested to use Snowdrop, the same tech powering games like The Division 2, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and the upcoming Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Expand Tweet

On that note, Far Cry 7 might also be coming to the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2. Leaker Necro Felipe replied to Insider Gaming's article on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 day one. When questioned further, he clarified that it is not a launch day title but will be released on the next-gen Nintendo system the same day as other platforms.

Speaking of the release date, Far Cry 7 is suggested to be launching in Fall 2025. The project is said to be helmed by Ubisoft Montreal and is internally known as Project Blackbird. All things considered, the next Far Cry will arrive well beyond the suggested release window of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is sometime in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Thus far, many rumors peg the Nintendo Switch 2 as being a fairly capable device that can run many current-gen and even upcoming titles, so this should not come as a major surprise.