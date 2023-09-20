Yakuza/Like A Dragon Collection rumored to be launching for  Nintendo Switch 2 on day one

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, it is no surprise that a fair number of leaks related to this console have surfaced. Now, it seems like the beloved Yakuza/Like A Dragon Collection is headed to the next-gen system. As per Nash Weedle on X (formerly Twitter), a bundle featuring games from that iconic SEGA series will be showcased at the console's launch.

This is somewhat unexpected since employees at RGG Studio have been hesitant to bring the series to Nintendo in the past.

Will Yakuza/Like A Dragon finally debut on the Nintendo Switch successor?

The English translation of this Spanish post, obtained using Google, reads:

"Leak Express: Change of course for the Yakuza series! Although producer Masayoshi Yokoyama stated that the Yakuza saga clashes with the image of the Switch in Japan, they will be released for the next Nintendo console. A bundle will be revealed with the launch of the console."

If this rumor is to be believed, then Yakuza/Like A Dragon will come to Nintendo's upcoming offering. Nash Weedle first revealed the existence of Metroid Dread, the latest entry in the Metroidvania series before it was officially announced. So they have some credibility behind their claims. However, it remains to be seen if the same holds true this time around.

No specifics about this bundle or collection were touched upon, unfortunately. Will a package containing the beloved action-packed entries in the saga come to Switch 2? Is it going to be the "Like A Dragon" rebranding, including the turn-based RPG installments, that comes to the console? Or will it be both, in the form of an ultimate franchise collection?

The series has had plenty of entries thus far, from its origins on the PS2 with Yakuza 1 and 2 as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel, up until 6. These all center around the protagonist Kiryu and his adventures in a well-realized sandbox world. The Like A Dragon branding cemented itself as what would have been Yakuza 7 while also switching to a turn-based gameplay format.

This is a massive departure from the brawler, beat-em-up style combat in previous games and has been a subject of controversy among core fans. Regardless of which game makes it over, this would certainly help strengthen the future console's lineup. So far, the Yakuza series has been absent on most Nintendo consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

The only exception is a remastered bundle of Yakuza 1 and 2 for the Nintendo Wii U home console. This is largely because some RGG Studio members did not deem the Nintendo Switch as a viable platform for its target audience. Ex-employee and Yakuza series director Toshihiro Nagoshi claimed 'the hybrid platform is viewed as a platform for children and teens.'

In other words, an "adult" series like Yakuza/Like A Dragon is not suitable for Nintendo Switch. This would have made sense if not for the fact that the platform is home to various adult-oriented video game franchises, such as DOOM, Mortal Kombat, The Witcher, and even SEGA's own Bayonetta series.

Hopefully, the Yakuza series will find a new home with the advent of Nintendo's next-gen system.