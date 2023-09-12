The official release of NetherRealm Studios' upcoming fighting game, Mortal Kombat 1, is just around the corner. With the game's looming release date, it might be very enticing to place your pre-orders to secure pre-purchase bonuses. However, before you jump ship and pour your hard-earned cash into the game, there are a few things to note.

Much like NetherRealm Studios' previous titles, i.e., Mortal Kombat X, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat 11, their latest fighting game comes in two different editions: Standard and Premium. The Standard Edition is something that most players will gravitate towards, especially if you're getting the game close to its release.

However, for the Premium Edition, there are certain things you'll need to take into account before you spend more than $100 on the most expensive edition of the game. Here's a look at Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition and whether it is worth buying or pre-ordering.

What is included in Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition?

Much like Mortal Kombat 1's Standard Edition, the Premium Edition comes packed with the base game as well as the pre-order bonus. However, apart from that, the bundle also includes additional in-game items, the Kombat Pack, and five days of early access to the game. Here's everything that comes packed with both the Standard and Premium Editions:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Premium Edition ($110)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Kombat Pack (post-launch)

Early access to DLC fighters

5-days early access

Jean Claude Van Damme skin (for Johnny Cage)

1250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

The pre-order bonus, in the usual Mortal Kombat tradition, includes a bonus fighter - Shang Tsung. It should be mentioned that the pre-order bonus fighter will be released as a separate purchase after the game's official release.

Is Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition worth buying?

The Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 is arguably the most expensive edition of any Mortal Kombat game to date. However, it also comes with some really cool bonuses that veterans and die-hard fans of the NetherRealm Studios' games will not want to miss out on.

While the Dragon Krystals and the exclusive Johnny Cage skin are quite enticing, it is the Kombat Pack and 5-day early access that's the biggest selling point of this edition. If you're someone who wants to get their hands on the game as soon as possible and is willing to spend upwards of $100 on the game, the Premium Edition is totally worth it.

On the flip side, if you're okay with waiting a few more days for the official release and just want access to the base game, then the Standard Edition is the perfect choice for you.