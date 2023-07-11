All Mortal Kombat 1 fighters and Kameo fighters confirmed

Mortal Kombat 1 will offer an innovative and intense combat gameplay experience, accompanied by a formidable roster of fighters. The game is available in three editions: Standard, Premium, and Kollector. Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay trailers have garnered positive feedback from the community, making it the most highly anticipated fighting game at the moment.

The developer is embarking on a series reboot by introducing Liu Kang, the Fire God, as the title's main character, and unveiling a completely new universe alongside the beloved iconic fighters. Mortal Kombat 1 will introduce a roster of playable characters, including the inclusion of Kameo characters. These will serve as valuable allies to players, intensifying the action by providing assistance and unleashing special moves during fights.

This article provides details about the available list of playable and Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

All Mortal Kombat 1 playable characters

There are currently 11 fighters available (Image via NetherRealm Studio)

According to the official MK 1 website, there are 11 fighters will be available for players right away. Here is the list of these playable characters:

Liu Kang, the God of fire

Sub Zero

Scorpion

Kitana

Johnny Cage

Kenshi Takahashi

Kung Lao

Mileena

Raiden

Rain

Smoke

Shang Tsung will also be available as a playable character (Image via NetherRealm Studio)

In addition to these, Shang Tsung will also be available as a playable character, but as an exclusive pre-order bonus. Those who wish to play as Shang Tsung will need to pre-order any edition of the game.

Furthermore, players who purchase the Premium or Kolektor's edition will have access to six new playable characters in addition to Shang Tsung.

All Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters

Players will have the option to choose the Kameo fighters (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

In addition to the available playable characters, players will have the option to choose from a special cast in order to gain an advantage in matches. The Kameo fighters available in MK 1 are listed below:

Jax Briggs

Scorpion

Sub Zero

Sektor

Sonya Blade

Stryker

Goro

Cyrax

Kano

Kung Lao

Frost

In addition to the 11 Kameo fighters, the Premium and Kollector's Editions of the game include an additional five new Kameo fighters. There will be a separate roster specifically for them. These characters will assist players during matches by providing both offensive and defensive moves.

Moreover, the Kameo fighters, together with the chosen Fighter, will have the ability to execute Fatal Bows, Fatalities, and various other combos.

Players who choose to purchase the Premium edition will be rewarded with 1250 Dragon Krystals, the in-game currency, while those who opt for the Kollector's Edition will receive 2700 Dragon Krystals. Additionally, those who opt for both editions will be granted a unique Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage.

