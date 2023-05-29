Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-order guide: All editions, bonuses, early access, and more

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the year's most anticipated fighting game launches. With its trailer finally being released earlier this month, fans of the franchise and gamers are stoked to know more about some of the combat mechanics and the characters making their way to the new reboot. While NetherRealm Studios has not provided any official details on the character list and gameplay, they have revealed different game editions and pre-order bonuses that players can get their hands.

This has confused some members of the community regarding which edition they should opt for. Thus, this guide will go over each of the editions, along with the pre-order bonuses players can expect from Mortal Kombat 1.

All Mortal Kombat 1 purchasable editions

Here is a list of all the purchasable editions of Mortal Kombat 1 and what they offer:

1) Standard Edition (Price: $69.99)

Base game

2) Premium Edition (Price: $109.99)

Base game

6 new playable characters

5 new Kameo characters

1-week early DLC character access

skin for Johnny Cage

1250 Dragon Krystals

3) Kollector's Edition (Price: $249.99. PS5 and Xbox X/S only)

Base game

6 new playable characters

5 new Kameo characters

1-week early DLC character access

skin for Johnny Cage

2700 Dragon Krystals

Liu Kang figure, art book

Steel case

Liu Kang color variant

All Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order bonuses

PC and Switch

Playable Shang Tsung character

PlayStation and Xbox

Playable Shang Tsung character

Preorder beta access

Early access will be one of the pre-order bonuses in the game. However, it will be limited to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC and Switch players will not be able to access the game ahead of its official release, with NetherRealm Studios doing this to prevent the game from being cracked before its launch date.

Which Mortal Kombat 1 edition should you get?

The edition that you should go for will depend on the extra content you want from the game, along with the budget and platform that you are playing on. The Kollector’s Edition is not available for PC and the Switch, and will only be up for grabs for those who are using Sony and Microsoft’s latest consoles.

The Standard Edition sells for $69.99 and will include only the base game. Pre-ordering will allow those on consoles to play the early access release.

For an additional $40, players can get the Premium edition, which will have six additional characters along with five new Kameo characters. With this edition, you get early access to all DLC characters.

The Kollector’s edition is the most expensive, going for $249.99. It will offer a physical copy of the game, along with a Liu Kang sculpture and other collectibles.

If you are a fan of the franchise looking for the most from Mortal Kombat 1’s upcoming release, then opt for either the Premium or Kollector’s Edition.

However, if you are a casual player looking to have some fun, the Standard edition will be more up your alley.

