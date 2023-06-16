All confirmed Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1

With Mortal Kombat 1 gearing up for an official release on September 19, 2023, there has been a great deal of anticipation around the title as franchise fans are quite excited to get their hands on it. The remake will have a number of new gameplay features, and players will be able to try out each one during the open stress test that will begin on June 23, 2023.

Among the most exciting features making their way to the new Mortal Kombat is the Kameo Fighters. They are part of a new assist-type system that will offer players more room to make the most of their favorite characters in the game.

This has led many to be curious about the total number of Kameo Fighters that have been confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 thus far and how the system will actually work.

Which Kameo Fighters are confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1?

Here is a list of all the Kameo Fighters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 thus far:

Jax

Kano

Sonya

Sub Zero

Goro

Stryker

Erron Black

How do Kameo Fighters work in Mortal Kombat 1?

The Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 form a new system that allows unique assist characters to help you out by making them use their Special Moves, Throws, or even Breakers. You must pick a Kameo Fighter after selecting the main character that you want to play. You will then need to select the move that they will use to support you in battle.

This opens up a wide variety of unique playstyles that you will be able to tap into based on the fighter and the Kameo assist that you are using.

For example, Kameo Sonya Blade is perfect for opening up the opponent’s defense, which will allow you to make the most of her grab-and-air combos. However, if you are going for Kameo Jax, you will be able to use his ground point and interrupt the opponent’s combo strings.

Additionally, Ed Boon, the creator of the Mortal Kombat series, has also confirmed that the assist system will allow the Kameos to execute special combos with the fighters and perform fatalities with the main character.

Currently, the roster of Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 consists of those from the standard group, along with characters like Goro, who is one of the most iconic figures in the franchise.

Will there be more Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1?

While there are only seven Kameo Fighters that have been announced for the title so far (which players will get to check out during the stress test), more will likely make their way to the game at launch.

For now, community leaks and speculations have claimed that the following five characters as Kameo Fighters will be added to the title:

Tremor

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Ferra

When is Mortal Kombat 1 releasing?

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1 will be officially released on September 19, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat 1 stress test start time and end date

The Mortal Kombat 1 stress test will go live on Friday, June 23, 2023, and will end on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The test is meant to determine how well the servers are holding up ahead of its official release later this year.

