Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Mortal Kombat 1, the upcoming installment in the iconic fighting game series from NetherRealm Studios, is scheduled to release in over two months. During the recent Summer Games Fest 2023 opening event, fans finally got their first look at the title's gameplay, the highly improved visuals, the revamped fighting system, and the series' iconic finishers.

Alongside Mortal Kombat 1's announcement, NetherRealm Studios also laid out details regarding pre-orders and the multiple editions on offer. Although the upcoming title is a direct continuation of its predecessor, it's built like a soft reboot for the franchise. It brings classic fighters from the Midway-era games within the narrative that was set in motion by the Aftermath DLC.

Similarly to NetherRealm Studios' previous titles, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available in two different editions, alongside an exclusive pre-order bonus that fans of the series might not want to miss out on.

Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Mortal Kombat 1, including details about the editions, pre-order bonuses, and more.

How to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to arrive on September 19, 2023, for consoles and Windows PC. Pre-orders for the game are already live on all current-gen consoles, i.e., the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Given the latest entry in the Mortal Kombat series is a current-gen console exclusive, it will not be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Surprisingly, the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch on the same date as the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Here's a guide on how to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 on all platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch:

PlayStation 5

Go to PlayStation Store on your PS5 console and head to the "Pre-orders" section.

Alternatively, you can search for the game using the search widget on the dashboard.

Once you land on the game's store page, choose your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

After you complete payment for it, the game will be added to your library.

You can pre-load the title ahead of its release (usually around 48 hours before the official release date).

Xbox Series X|S

Go to Xbox Store and search for the game.

Choose your preferred edition and proceed to Payment.

Once you complete payment for the game, it will be added to your library.

You can pre-load the title on your Xbox ahead of its release (usually around a week before the official release date).

Windows PC (Steam/ Epic Games Store)

Launch Steam or Epic Games Store on your PC.

Go to the store's home page and search for the game.

Once you land on the game's store page, choose your desired edition and proceed to checkout.

After you complete payment for the game, it will be added to your library.

You can pre-load the title ahead of its release (usually around 72 to 48 hours before the official release date).

Nintendo Switch

Go to Nintendo E-shop from the Switch's dashboard and head to the "Coming Soon" section.

Alternatively, you can search for the game using the search tab.

Once you land on the game's store page, choose your preferred edition and proceed to Payment.

Once you complete payment for the game's pre-order, it will be added to your Nintendo account and will be ready to pre-load before its official release.

While pre-ordering the game isn't necessary, it does give you an exclusive fighter that you might not want to miss out on.

Mortal Kombat 1 editions and prices

Similar to NetherRealm Studios' previous games, including the Mortal Kombat and Injustice series, Mortal Kombat 1 is offered in two different editions: a Standard Edition coming at $70 and a Premium Edition costing $110 that also features the game's Season Pass/ Character Pass.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions of the game as well as the pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($110)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Early access to DLC characters (season pass)

Early access to the game

The pre-order bonus for the title, which comes with both the Standard and Deluxe Editions, is an exclusive fighter, Shang Tsung.

Although it is very likely that Shang Tsung will be made available as a separate purchase later down the road, it hasn't yet been confirmed by NetherRealm Studios or WB Games.

Poll : 0 votes