How to register for Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test? Start date and time, eligible platforms, and more

Mortal Kombat 1 has garnered considerable popularity due to its engaging gameplay trailer. Devoted fans of the series are eagerly anticipating its release on September 19, 2023. In a pleasant surprise, developer Nethearlams Studio is offering fans a chance to participate in an Online Stress Test before the official launch. Its purpose is to detect any potential gameplay issues, allowing Nethearlams Studio to address and resolve them. This will ultimately provide a groundbreaking and innovative Mortal Kombat gaming experience.

The registration phase for the Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test is currently active, however, it is important to be aware of specific limitations concerning the console, date, and time for the test. It will only be open to players residing in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe. This article provides instructions on how to register and covers other significant aspects of the Online Test.

How to register for Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test

Please note that having a WarnerBros. Games Account is mandatory in order to participate in the Stress Test. Provided below are the necessary instructions to create one:

Begin by accessing the website at https://go.wbgames.com/OnlineStressTestMK1.

Select "Create A Free WB Games Account.”

Provide your date of birth and proceed by clicking on "Accept and Continue.”

Enter your email and set a password, then click "Create Account.”

Customize your WB display name by entering your preferred name, and then click "Update and Continue.”

You will receive a notification indicating the MK 1 Online Stress Test. Click "Accept and Continue.”

After successfully creating your WB account, proceed with the following instructions to register for the Stress Test:

You will be given the choice to select either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S as your preferred platform.

Click Next to proceed.

After successfully completing the registration process, you will receive a notification confirming it.

If you are selected for this test, you will be notified via email.

Once you have successfully completed the registration for the Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test, an email invitation will be sent to you on Wednesday, June 21, containing a code. The selection will be done randomly by WB, so if you do not receive one, the customer service team will be unable to provide any extras.

To utilize the Stress Test code, please adhere to the following instructions:

Open the email invitation and click on the "Redeem Now" button.

Log in to the WB Games Account.

Carefully read the on-screen instructions.

Once you're prepared, click on “Accept and Continue.”

Choose your preferred platforms, such as PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, and then click on “Next.”

Remember that you won't be able to change the platform once the test begins.

If the "Redeem Now" button is not working, go to the site for the beta.

Log in to your WB Games Account and enter the digital code from the email invitation in the “Redeem a Playtest Code” section.

Finally, select the "Redeem" button to complete the process.

Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test start date

The Mortal Kombat Stress Test is scheduled to commence on Friday, June 23, at 11 am EDT/10 am CDT/8 am PDT. It will continue until Monday, June 26, at 11 am EDT/10 am CDT/8 am PDT. You will not have access to download the Test Version of the game until the specified times below:

Date and time for PlayStation Store:

Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT

Date and time for Microsoft Store:

Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT

What are the platforms eligible for the Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test?

The MK1 Stress Test is only avilaible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In it, players will have the opportunity to engage in online multiplayer battles in a 1 vs. 1 format, as well as experience the single-player Klassic Towers mode where they can challenge AI opponents.

While MK 1's trailer shows promise, it is difficult to determine its actual experience until it is released.

