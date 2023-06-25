Mortal Kombat 1 early access guide: How to play the fighter early on all platforms

Mortal Kombat 1 is gearing up for its official release later this year, leaving the community excited about what to expect from the game once it drops. The upcoming title will also have a beta period ahead of its release. It will be interesting to finally try out the new Kameo system, which seems to be the biggest feature of the fighter game so far.

While players await the opportunity to try the beta, many in the community wonder if they will have early access to the game. Fortunately for players, the game will have an early access period before it releases on September 19, 2023.

However, not everyone will be able to play the game before it releases. This guide will cover how to experience the fighter title on early access, irrespective of one's platform.

How to play Mortal Kombat 1 early on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch

To play the game early on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, or Nintendo Switch, you must pre-order the Premium or Kollector’s Editions.

Buying the Standard Edition of the game will not allow you to join the early access period, and you will have to wait until the title officially releases before being able to play it.

Here is everything that you will be able to get with the forthcoming title's Premium and Kollector’s Editions:

Premium edition ($109.99)

Includes Mortal Kombat 1

The Kombat Pack

Early access to the game

Early access to six new playable characters

Five new Kameo fighters

1,250 Dragon Krystals

Kollector’s edition ($249.99, PS5, Xbox Series X|S only)

Includes Mortal Kombat 1

Premium edition content,

Early access to the game

16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture

Liu Kang in-game character skin

Three art prints

Steel case

1,450 additional Dragon Crystals.

When does Mortal Kombat 1 early access go live?

You will be able to play it early on September 14, 2023, provided you have the game's Premium or Kollector’s Editions. The early access period of the fighter title goes live five days before its official launch. Pre-ordering either edition will let you access the game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, or the Nintendo Switch.

