Open-world Mario and new Donkey Kong game rumored for next-gen Nintendo Switch 2

With the Nintendo Switch 2 almost here, the rumor mill has blessed us with a new batch of games to ponder. Nintendo leaker Zippo claimed that Nintendo is working on some exciting next-gen games, including an open-world Super Mario title. On their personal Blogspot page, the leaker suggested that Nintendo's in-house EPD branch will be handling these projects.

After 2017's Super Mario Odyssey, a five-year break is ample time to flex their virtual muscles and demonstrate what the yet-to-be-announced next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 tech is capable of.

The next-gen Super Mario and Donkey Kong titles will supposedly showcase the power of Nintendo Switch 2

The last 2D Donkey Kong game appeared on the Nintendo Wii U (Image via Zippo)

According to Zippo, Nintendo EPD is working on several projects, some of which will make it to the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 console. The ones we already know about include Princess Peach Showdown! and Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the latter of which is a remake of the classic puzzle platformer game.

Apparently, they are also helming a brand new Donkey Kong entry. While many assumed this to be the upcoming Mario vs. DK title, that's seemingly not the case. In short, it is a brand-new 2D release. Given that the Donkey Kong Country sub-series was initially developed by third-party studio Rareware and later by Nintendo's own Retro Studios, this is a surprise.

It was allegedly in development for the current Nintendo Switch but has seemingly been shifted to the next system. On that note, Mario vs. DK is also said to provide a glimpse of the next-gen Mario game. According to Zippo, both Mario vs. DK and the next mainline 3D Mario platformer entry will utilize the same graphics tech.

Get ready for the grandest Mario adventure yet (Image via Zippo)

Aside from a graphical overhaul, it will also be the biggest Mario game in terms of scope. While Super Mario Odyssey was indeed a sandbox, it was not a fully open-world title. Nintendo did hint towards dabbling in that direction with the Bowser's Fury expansion for the Nintendo Switch rendition of Super Mario 3D World.

As per the latest leak, the next 3D Mario game will be a truly open-world experience, not unlike The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild or Pokemon Legends Arceus. Therefore, it will not be a Super Mario Odyssey 2 either, which isn't surprising as Nintendo rarely treads the same ground.

This new Mario entry will also be a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2, so fans have something to get excited about. As for the release date of Nintendo's latest system, we do not have the specifics yet. However, most leaks, including this latest one, suggest a 2024 arrival is on the cards.