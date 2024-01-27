Call of Duty dev studios go through massive layoffs, what does the future hold?

On January 25, 2024, Microsoft announced massive layoffs to reduce their gaming workforce, significantly impacting Activision Blizzard's division, including every Call of Duty development team. The layoffs were addressed in Phil Spencer's (CEO of Microsoft Gaming) memo, which stated that out of 22,000 employees, approximately 1,900 would be let go due to identified areas of overlap.

With this massive layoff, the future of Call of Duty may face significant hurdles, particularly as the game has already planned to launch a new title in 2024 and simultaneously continue providing content for the current MW3 and Warzone. So, with the reduced workforce, the timely delivery and quality of updates may be impacted.

This article will delve deeper into the layoff details and how it may hamper the Call of Duty franchise.

Microsoft's massive layoff has significantly impacted several Call of Duty development teams

On January 18, 2022, Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for approximately $70 billion, with the deal finalized on October 13, 2023. Despite becoming the world's most valuable company with a market cap (market capitalization) of $3 trillion, just four months after the acquisition, Microsoft announced a massive workforce reduction, laying off approximately 1900 employees.

Activision's divisions experienced significant layoffs, where, according to data, Sledgehammer Games lost over 30% of staff, Toys for Bob lost over 40% of staff, and High Moon Studio lost over 10% of staff. Additionally, Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Raven, Solid State Studios, Beenox, and Demonware also saw staff reductions.

Future of Call of Duty explored

The recent layoff has caused substantial challenges for the CoD development team, possibly impacting the performance and outcomes of future CoD games and updates. Given the plan to release a new CoD title in 2024 and provide various content and seasonal updates to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, regular monitoring and careful attention are required to ensure a flawless experience for players to enjoy. However, with reduced staff, the finalized product may have several issues.

Some observers even speculate that CoD could follow a similar path to Halo Infinite, which experienced a drastic decline of 98% players after Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees, severely impacting Bethesda.

Spencer assured that the performance will not degrade by stating:

"We'll continue to invest in areas that will grow our business and support our strategy of bringing more games to more players around the world. Although this is a difficult moment for our team, l'm as confident as ever in your ability to create and nurture the games, stories and worlds that bring players together."

This covers everything there is to currently know about Microsoft's reduction in workforce.