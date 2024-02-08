"Horrible frame drops": Warzone fans disappointed at the controversial launch of Fortune's Keep

The launch of the remastered Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 2 has been met with disappointment by fans. The map was initially featured in the original Warzone, and its varied terrain, secret bunkers, and zombies instantly made it a fan favorite. When Raven Software announced the arrival of the map in the current gen battle royale title in Warzone, fans were delighted at the prospect and couldn't wait for its release.

Unfortunately, its launch was disastrous as the remastered version of the map is riddled with performance issues, and fans are not happy. One user, @MrNova749 on X, stated,

"I thought it was only me. Fortune's Keep wasn't ready at all. Get horrible frame drops at Keep".

@MrNova749 claims that the map was launched before it was even ready for public release. They believe the developer rushed it, resulting in a sub-par experience for many, including them, who are getting "horrible frame drops" on the map. Many others followed suit and complained about the map's terrible launch.

Fortune's Keep receives backlash as Warzone fans are unhappy with poor performance on the map

Fortune's Keep remastered in Warzone Season 2 didn't receive the love it received in the original battle royale title. The situation is so bad that even Call of Duty had to acknowledge the issue and investigate the performance problems that the fans are facing. However, this hasn't stopped players from citing their concerns.

A fan who goes by the username @FastP163 on X has shared their experience with the map.

They start sarcastically, calling the map amazing. Following this, they point out the real issues. @FastP163 has reported that their frame rates are over the place. They have reported their FPS to range from over 160 to near 70-80 FPS.

If their claims are correct, their framerate in the game gets nearly halved in a few areas. Fluctuations like these make the game unplayable, and fans who are mad over such a release are justified in their reactions.

Another user faced similar problems. @N_A_T_E_G had an even worse experience. They requested Call of Duty to fix the FPS problem as soon as possible. In their gameplay session, their framerate dropped from 300 to down to 60, which is abysmal and unheard of in the triple-A games.

However, they claim it happens only in certain map parts. Regardless, their experience, as they claim, was "painful."

Another user who goes by the name Christian Naturism makes a bold statement. After the recent state of the update, they believe Warzone to be the most broken and, in their words, "poorly cobbled together" video game ever to exist.

Although a bit bold, the reaction was not unexpected, as the previous Season 1 Reloaded update launched with a host of bugs and issues that ruined a game running nearly perfectly.

@Dougfunnnys, who owns an Xbox Series S, claims to "feel and see" the frame rate drop only on the new Fortune's Keep map. However, they mention that this issue occurs only in certain parts of the map, but inside buildings, the FPS starts to drop and fluctuate, resulting in the poor experience everyone has been reporting.

On the other hand, some fans appear to have completely given up on the game.

User @volfan37385 states that they were not surprised at the state in which Fortune's Keep launched in Warzone Season 2. They mentioned that they weren't expecting anything different from the update, and this thought has become a pretty common sight in the game's community, with multiple reactions stating the same thing.

User @LW_1988 also appears to be on the same train of thought. They also believe the update was nothing out of the blue and was a mess. Finally, they mention that they will just be waiting till the weekend until Call of Duty resolves all the issues in Warzone Season 2, but even with that, they believe it is highly unlikely that things will change by the weekend.

It is clear that fans are disappointed with the state at which Fortune's Keep was launched in Warzone Season 2. However, there's still hope as Call of Duty has acknowledged the problems and will hopefully fix them as soon as possible so that fans can get back on one of their favorite Resurgence maps from the original title.