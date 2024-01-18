Is Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded the worst update in CoD history?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone recently received the Season 1 Reloaded update, and the entire community is concerned about its current state. There are various issues with this new mid-season patch, and it is actively hindering the overall gameplay experience. This can develop into a major problem, potentially driving down the active player count if the developers do not deploy permanent fixes.

MW3 and Warzone are ultimately online multiplayer shooter titles that need to have solid gunplay and movement fundamentals. The failure of any such basic features can cause long-term problems, which cannot be ignored by simply bringing in more cosmetics and large collaborations.

With that being said, let us take a look at the current state of MW3 and Warzone in Season 1 Reloaded.

What are the problems in MW3 and Warzone in Season 1 Reloaded?

To answer the question, yes, the community is dubbing the fresh Season 1 Reloaded update as the worst update in Call of Duty’s history. Despite bringing in many new gameplay elements, various issues are being discovered with the new patch, including basic functionality errors that are making both the multiplayer and battle royale almost unplayable.

One of the biggest bugs that has affected a lot of players is the infinite menu glitch. This error is sending players back and forth through the playlist screen and making it impossible to queue for a match in any mode. Even if you manage to work your way around this problem, a plethora of annoying glitches await in the online matches.

There is a bug in the game where the screen gets stuck in a bizarre animation if you try to pick up a care package. The User Interface (UI) keeps looping in and out during this problem and even affects the visibility of the Tac Map. This also causes a weird shade of black to continuously flash around the screen edges.

The story is the same for Loadout Drops, and creating custom classes will set off a disturbing glitch that will force you to restart the game. The community was met with another shock as MW3’s Ranked Play was delayed because the devs needed to run a few more checks. Champion's Quest was also temporarily disabled for the Warzone.

However, there is a silver lining as Activision announced a much-needed upgrade to the anti-cheat system. The new update will reportedly target mouse and keyboard users who were exploiting the game and utilizing the aim assist feature that was originally developed only for controllers. This was done by utilizing a third-party tool to disguise the input devices and fool the game client.

Moreover, the devs are reportedly actively developing a new game mode to provide the player base with the Covert Exfil feature. It would not be directly implemented into the battle royale matches as it might negatively affect the game's flow. So fans can expect a special mode to feature and test out the mechanics of the exfil and how it would fit in other playlists.

