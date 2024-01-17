How to unlock The Firecracker from The Boys in Warzone and MW3

The Firecracker from The Boys in Warzone and MW3 is confirmed to be an event-exclusive bundle. Considering the success of the previous The Boys crossover event in WZ, Call of Duty players have great expectations for what's coming with the latest mid-season update.

To know how you can get your hands on The Firecracker from The Boys in Warzone and MW3, read below. This article will also explore other associated details regarding the crossover event.

Note: Some parts of the article are speculative based on previous trends and might differ slightly upon release.

How to get The Firecracker from The Boys in Warzone and MW3

Here is an easy set of steps you can follow to obtain The Firecracker from The Boys in Warzone and MW3:

If you are on a PC, open your designated platform, i.e., Steam or Battle.net. If you are on a console device, head towards the download section of the main menu. Download the Season 1 Reloaded update for WZ or Modern Warfare 3 on your console. For PC users, queue up the update for Call of Duty HQ. After it is completed, launch the game and log in with your respective credentials. Go to the store tab and proceed toward the tile showcasing "Tracer Pack: Firecracker Operator Bundle." Open the tile and purchase the cosmetic pack.

Upon purchasing The Firecracker from The Boys in Warzone and MW3 via her Operator bundle, you can instantly access the Operator cosmetic featuring the Supe and all the additional in-game items it comes packed with. The bundle features the following cosmetics:

"Firecracker" Operator Skin

Operator Skin "Smoking Gun" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint "Freedom of Speech" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Firecracker" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Fellow Patriot" Light Machine Gun (LMG) Weapon Blueprint

Light Machine Gun (LMG) Weapon Blueprint "Eagle Eyed" Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem "Second Protects" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Truthbomb" Animated Calling Card

We speculate that The Firecracker from The Boys in Warzone and MW3 will be priced around 2,400 COD Points or an approximate value of $19.99. Judging from previous The Boys collaboration skins, we believe this to be an accurate price point for the Operator bundle.

Here is a price breakdown of all Call of Duty Points packages:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

The Firecracker will be the latest addition to both games' operator roster alongside A-Train. The former will debut in the popular entertainment series in Season 4.

