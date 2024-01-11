The Boys Supe Siege challenge in Modern Warfare 3: Release date, rewards, and more

After much anticipation, The Boys crossover in Modern Warfare 3 is finally here, and we now have all the details regarding the Supes coming to Call of Duty. While this is not the first time that the Supes from the Amazon Prime web series are part of Call of Duty, the upcoming crossover will be closer than one could expect.

From new exciting rewards to the return of Temp V, this article covers everything you need to know regarding the upcoming limited-time mode in Modern Warfare 3. Read on to learn more.

When does The Boys Supe Siege event begin in Modern Warfare 3?

The event will officially begin on January 17 at 9 am PT in Modern Warfare 3. It will be released with the Season 1 reloaded update in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Unlike last time, the event will be exclusive to Modern Warfare 3; hence, it won't be free-to-play.

What to expect from The Boys Supe Siege event in Modern Warfare 3?

The Kill Confirmed mode in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will host the event. In this limited-time event, players who fall will drop doses of Temp V, while those who collect them will be rewarded with superpowers, such as Heat Vision. The Temp V effect will be very similar to what it was in the last crossover in Warzone.

All rewards in The Boys Supe Siege event in Modern Warfare 3

There will be many rewards that players can earn by participating in this event. There are a total of six challenges that players can complete. Here are all the rewards for completing them:

Get one operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode (Reward: Calling Card).

Deactivate 20 pieces of equipment using DDoS (Reward: Emblem).

Get four operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 (Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip).

Get two operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped five times (Reward: Large Decal).

Get 15 operator Akimbo eliminations (Reward: Weapon Charm).

Get seven operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment (Reward: Double XP Token).

Furthermore, there will be an exclusive Master Reward that players can earn if they complete all six challenges during the event.

The final reward for this event is the " The Boys Special" LMG weapon blueprint featuring four attachments with a 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition.

That is all there is to know about the upcoming event in Modern Warfare.

