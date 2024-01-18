What is Team Gunfight in Modern Warfare 3

With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded, Team Gunfight in Modern Warfare 3 is making its debut. This new game mode features fast-paced combat, incentivizing aggression, and coordinated teamplay between players. However, this new mode comes with a few twists. While traditional Gunfight featured shrunken teams and shortened timers, Team Gunfight has a whole other range of surprises to offer.

This article will help players by providing a proper guide on how to play this game mode. It will also offer some additional information. To get a detailed brief on Team Gunfight in Modern Warfare 3 and all that it entails, read below.

How to play Team Gunfight in Modern Warfare 3

Team Gunfight in Modern Warfare 3 is a brand-new game mode that was released with the Season 1 Reloaded patch update on January 17, 2023. You can play it by following these steps:

Go to Steam or Battle.net if you are on PC and download the Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty HQ. For console, simply head towards the download section of the main menu and update MW3. Log in with your credentials. Queue up for Team Gunfight on the main menu screen of MW3 on your designated device. Deploy with your team, and enter into a 6v6 game mode with unique modifiers.

Expanding on the previous concept of Gunfight from older Call of Duty titles, this brand-new mode features a 6v6 combat space in all standard multiplayer maps offered in MW3, which include:

Highrise

Sub Base

Estate

Terminal

Wasteland

Afghan

Rust

Underpass

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Skidrow

Scrapyard

Rundown

Favela

Derail

Meat

Rio

Greece

In this game mode, players will be divided into teams of six. The twist here is that they will be spawned with randomized loadouts at the start of each round, Gamers will then have that gear every time they respawn during the round.

The primary objective for players in this game mode is to adapt and make the best use of the randomly assigned weapon loadout. Besting the enemy teams will yield you a win, which will help you elevate your skill ceiling and level up in the game.

Team Gunfight in Modern Warfare 3 will help players switch up their playstyle and try out new experiences. These limited-time game modes are great fun as a squad, and even on an individual level. They open up the gates for players to experiment with new weapons and attachments, incentivizing them to learn and adapt to a whole new playstyle during a match.

