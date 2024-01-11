Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play is right around the corner and will debut with the launch of the Season 1 Reloaded update. The stakes will be high for competitive grinders with the mid-season patch for MW3, which will introduce a whole flux of new content. From a new 6v6 map to a range of cosmetics and weapons, the developers at Activision have ensured players are offered plenty of content.

This article explores the global release date and time sequence for MW3 Ranked Play. For a detailed brief, read on.

When does Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play release? Date and time for all regions

Players can expect Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play to be released on January 17, 2023. This means players can queue up for Ranked Play as soon as the Season 1 Reloaded update for MW3 goes live. There will be a general server downtime, but once the official servers are relaunched to host the new update, you should be able to begin your competitive grind.

Below is a detailed list of the release date and time sequence for Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am

January 17, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am

January 17, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am

January 17, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm

January 17, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm

January 17, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm

January 17, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm

January 17, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm

January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am

January 18, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am

January 18, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 18, 2024, at 3 am

January 18, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am

What can we expect from Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play?

With the debut of Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, players will be able to experience their competitive matches held with the same integrity and settings as those followed under Call of Duty League (CDL).

To take part in this kill-race, you must reach at least level 55. The patch notes indicate that all unrestricted items from gameplay will be unlocked for use in Ranked Play sessions. However, to stay consistent with CDL competitive rules, certain items and killstreaks have been disabled in this game mode.

Friendly fire will be enabled, so players must ensure that they have adept trigger discipline when entering the 4v4 competitive domain. Your grind will begin with Bronze 1, and with adequate grinding, you will proceed through the division by gaining Skill Rating (SR). Consistent losses will lead to you losing SR and eventually de-ranking.

