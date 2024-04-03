Warzone and MW3 Season 3 pre-load size on PC

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 3 is just a few hours away, and players can anticipate the pre-load option, allowing them to download and install the update in advance to enjoy all the new content immediately upon release.

Currently, the pre-load is live only for PC users who have the game on Battle.net; Steam users have yet to receive it. However, based on past trends, Activision has typically made pre-load available for PlayStation users at least 24 hours before the update goes live.

Here, we will provide the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 3 on PC.

What is the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 3 on PC?

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

The Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is massive with a pre-load size of 27 GB on PC (Battle.net), featuring new content like maps, weapons, events, and modes. Notably, the reintroduction of the Rebirth Island map to Warzone and the addition of six core 6v6 maps to Modern Warfare 3, including three brand-new, one remastered, and two repurposed from Vondel and Rebirth Island points of interest, significantly contribute to the update's size.

Additionally, the new crossover event with Godzilla x Kong introduces new operators like Kong, Godzilla, and Star King, along with additional in-game cosmetics, increasing the update's size. As usual, new season updates come with a sizable download size, and this time is no exception.

Pre-load for Warzone and MW3 Season 3 on PlayStation will likely become available soon. PlayStation users typically experience larger update sizes. Xbox users have not received pre-loads in recent updates, so it's uncertain if they will this time. Download sizes for all platforms are as follows:

PC - 27GB

PlayStation - 28-32 GB (Estimated)

(Estimated) Xbox - 25-30 GB (Estimated)

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 3 begin?

Expand Tweet

Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2024, at 9 am

April 3, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): April 3, 2024, at 10 am

April 3, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): April 3, 2024, at 11 am

April 3, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): April 3, 2024, at 12 pm

April 3, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2024, at 5 pm

April 3, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2024, at 6 pm

April 3, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): April 3, 2024, at 7 pm

April 3, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm

April 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 4, 2024, at 1 am

April 4, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2024, at 2 am

April 4, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2024, at 4 am

April 4, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2024, at 6 am

That covers everything regarding WZ and MW3 Season 3 pre-load size for PC.