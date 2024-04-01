Godzilla operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 will have evolving glowing skin

Call of Duty has officially announced a crossover with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, introducing new operators in Warzone and MW3 Season 3, including the Godzilla operator, designed to evolve reactively as you gather kills. While not explicitly mentioned by developers, the trailer showcases scenes demonstrating the skin's evolving nature.

Here we will analyze the trailer released by Call of Duty on the same day as the theatrical debut of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to delve deeper into the glowing Godzilla skin's evolving nature showcased within. The trailer previews all three operator skins coming to Warzone in Season 3.

Godzilla operator skin will evolve from blue to pink in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

In the trailer, the developers showcased all the new operators, including Kong, Godzilla, and Skar King, that will be introduced in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 as part of the Godzilla x Kong crossover with COD.

They provided a gameplay video showcasing the skins, revealing that the Godzilla operator skin wears a dress adorned with blue crystals on the shoulders, back, and head. As the video progresses, the skin evolves where the blue crystals adopt a vibrant pink color and begin to glow, while simultaneously growing larger and sharper, resulting in a visually stunning design.

Evolving Godzilla operator skin (image via Activision)

The reactive skins in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) function similarly, requiring players to accumulate kills without dying to evolve the skin. The Godzilla operator skin may also follow this criterion, where players need to achieve a certain number of kills to trigger its evolution. Additionally, like the stepwise evolution seen in skins such as the Meltdown 240 operator skin, the Godzilla skin might undergo gradual transformations, with its final stage featuring large glowing pink crystals.

While there is no official description available yet for the evolving nature of the Godzilla operator skin, players are advised to exercise patience until an official description is released.

The Godzilla operator bundle is set to be released during Season 3 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, though the exact date has not yet been disclosed. Currently, the release date for the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Kong Tracer Pack has been announced for April 4, 2024.

Players can purchase this bundle through the in-game store. While the price has not been specified, it can be estimated to cost around 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to roughly $20.

