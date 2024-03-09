How to unlock the Nuke skin Meltdown 240 Operator in Warzone

Unlocking the Nuke skin Meltdown 240 Operator in Warzone is one of the most challenging tasks in the game. In fact, only a few will wield this skin as the tasks players must complete to acquire it are extremely difficult and time-consuming. The only way a player can get a hold of this highly coveted skin is by completing the Warzone Champion's Quest, which will require them to nuke Urzikstan.

That said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the Warzone Champion's Quest and how to complete it to unlock the Nuke skin Meltdown 240 Operator.

How to complete the Warzone Champion's Quest to get the Nuke skin Meltdown 240 Operator

Completing the Warzone Champion's Quest to get the Nuke skin Meltdown 240 Operator is excruciatingly difficult. First of all, just to be eligible for this challenge, you must complete either of the following two:

Win five consecutive battle royale matches (Urzikstan).

Win a total of 30 battle royale matches (Urzikstan) in the entire season.

Completing either of the two will give you the Warzone Champion's Quest in your next game. Here's what this mission entails:

Once spawned with the Champion's Quest contract activated, acquire the Geiger Counter. It will be marked for you on the tactical map.

Loot it, and a location will be marked for you on your map. However, only the teammate who picks up the Geiger Counter will be able to see this location.

Head to the location and use the Geiger Counter to get your hands on Beryllium. The player who picks it up will be marked on the map for all others in the lobby.

Next, a new location will be marked for you on the map. This is where you will get Plutonium. The teammate who grabs this element will be constantly receiving toxic damage.

Now, you must take down a nuclear helicopter that will drop a crate of Tritium. This element scrambles all the electronics in its vicinity as well as the vehicles.

Finally, move to the next marked location on the map. You must assemble the nuke here and turn it on. As soon as it is armed, the coordinates of this area will be marked for all players on the map, and they attempt to disarm it.

You must defend this nuke from being disarmed for the next two minutes of in-game time.

That's it. If you successfully defend it from being defused, the nuke will go off, thus completing the Warzone Champion's Quest. However, if you fail, you must start again by fulfilling either of the two requirements mentioned earlier.

Once you are done with all of the above tasks, you will unlock the rare Nuke skin Meltdown 240 Operator.

That covers everything there is to know about getting your hands on the Nuke skin Meltdown 240 Operator in Warzone.

