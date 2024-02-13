How to unlock Melty Camo in Warzone?

Melty Camo is a new exclusive weapon skin in Warzone Season 2. It is one of the rarest camos in the game, and if you see someone using it, be sure to steer clear of them. This is because of its unlock requirements, which are excruciatingly tough and time-consuming. By the looks of it, the camo covers the weapons in black skin with red glowing decals on top of it, giving it a premium look.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can get a hold of the Melty Camo in Warzone Season 2.

How to get the Melty Camo in Warzone Season 2?

To unlock the Melty Camo in Warzone Season 2, you must complete the Warzone Champion's Quest. Doing so will reward you with not only this exclusive camo but also a host of other in-game cosmetics. For those unaware, the Champion's Quest is one of the least forgiving challenges in the game and can be completed by only the best of the best.

Before you get to this challenge, you must complete either one of the following:

Win five battle royale matches (Urzikstan) consecutively.

Win a total of 30 battle royale matches (Urzikstan) in the entire season.

Completing either will only kick off the challenge by providing you with a special contract, which you need to complete on your next match.

If you are wondering what the special contract entails, it requires you to launch a nuke on Urzikstan. Here is a brief overview of what needs to be done:

Once the contract is activated, grab the Geiger counter as marked for you on the map.

Looting it up will designate an area on the map. However, only the squadmate who picks it up will be able to see this area.

Get there and use the counter to get near the first element, Beryllium. The squadmate who picks it up will be marked on the map for all players to see.

A new marker will appear on your map, which will lead you to the locked nuclear safe, inside which you will find Plutonium. The squadmate who picks it will be constantly receiving toxic damage.

Finally, you will need to take down a nuclear helicopter that will drop a crate of Tritium that scrambles your electronics as well as vehicles.

Now, head over to the newly designated area on the map to assemble the nuke and arm it. Please note that other players in the area can see this and can step it to stop the nuke from going off. You need to successfully defend it for 2 in-game minutes.

If you defend it, the nuke will go off, and the match will end, gaining you the Melty Camo.

If you fail, however, you will have to start all over again by winning five matches in a row or getting 30 more wins in the season. Also, the contract must be completed in a single match. Hence, it is highly advised to gear up with armor plates, ammo, equipment, and the best Season 2 loadouts in Warzone before getting started with the contract.

That covers everything about unlocking the new Melty Camo in Warzone Season 2.

Please note that the Melty Camo is exclusive to Warzone Season 2. Once Season 2 concludes, you won't be able to unlock it. Hence, if you really want the camo, it is highly recommended to get started with the grind as soon as possible and acquire the skin before the season ends.