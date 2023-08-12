How to get a nuke easily in Warzone 2

To win a match in Warzone 2, you and your squad will have to be the last one standing. This is not easy since you compete against up to 150 players simultaneously in a single match. You must be mindful of several elements, such as enemy players and the safe zone, to secure the win for yourself and your squad.

Usually, you will need to take out enemy combatants as you come across them. However, there is a way for you to eliminate all the other competitors on the map in a single blow.

This can be done by securing a nuke and detonating it to destroy the map. Successfully doing so will ensure victory for you and your squad.

How to get a nuke in Warzone 2

You will receive a prompt once you begin the Champion's Quest contract (Image via Activision)

Acquiring a nuke in Warzone 2 differs from how you acquire a nuke in other Call of Duty titles where it is present. The path to acquiring one is challenging but not impossible. These are the steps needed to achieve a nuke in the game.

Step 1) The first step is also the most challenging in the game, requiring winning five consecutive Warzone 2 matches.

Step 2) Once you load into your sixth match after five straight wins, you will be given a task called Champion's Quest . You will also notice that there are three yellow symbols on the map.

. You will also notice that there are three yellow symbols on the map. Step 3) Start the Champions Quest contract, which will task you with collecting three elements needed to assemble the nuke: Beryllium, Plutonium, and Tritium.

Step 4) Once you've collected these elements, head to the bombsite where the nuke is located. Combine the three ingredients in the bomb and arm the nuke.

Step 5) Defend the nuke for two minutes. If you successfully defend it, it will detonate and blow and destroy the map and everyone on it.

Do note that your squad will be marked as soon as you initiate this contract, which means every enemy player will always know where you are. You can consider the fact that the other squads are unlikely to team up against you and that everyone is still doing their best to kill the other squads they come across.

Aside from other players, you are also racing against the clock in your quest to activate the nuke, as you will constantly receive radiation damage from the elements needed to assemble the nuke.

Overall, acquiring and successfully detonating a nuke in Warzone 2 is an incredibly daunting task, and only the most well-prepared squads will be able to get one.

Tips for getting a nuke

Even though getting a nuke is indeed a Herculean task, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of getting one. Here are some things you can do to help you achieve this feat.

The first thing you remember is that you should work with your squad. Team chemistry is an underrated factor in Warzone 2. Ensure you communicate with your team constantly, sharing pertinent information, such as enemy whereabouts, the location of helpful equipment, and any plans or tactics that can help you.

Another thing you shouldn't underestimate is the benefits of having an entirely crafted loadout in Warzone 2. Aside from choosing the right attachments for your guns, you should also pick the right perks and equipment that complement your and your squadmates' playstyles.

Furthermore, take things one step at a time. Do not give yourself unnecessary pressure by thinking too far ahead. If you're still trying to win five straight games, take it one game at a time. Each step to acquiring a nuke in Warzone 2 is arduous, and you will need to focus on the current task to complete it.

Lastly, never underestimate your enemies. Always assume that each squad you are dealing with is competent and capable of wiping you and your team out if you get careless. This ensures you are always alert and on top of your game, regardless of your situation.

Acquiring a nuke is one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, challenges in Warzone 2, but it is not impossible. Remembering these tips will undoubtedly help you and your squad achieve something every dedicated Warzone player hopes to achieve.

Check out this article if you want to learn about the current meta loadouts for Season 5 in Warzone 2 that can help you acquire the nuke.