JGoD's best meta weapon loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5

JGoD, a well-known Warzone 2 content creator, uploaded a helpful YouTube video addressing the post-Season 5 meta changes. He gave an in-depth analysis of the top weapons in the current Warzone 2 scenario. Notably, he has provided two of the best meta loadouts that are optimized for success in both competitive and casual matches.

The loadouts are diligently designed, with appropriate attachments and class settings for optimal compatibility. This spares you the hard work of manual tweaking. This article provides a guide to JGoD's recommended loadouts, allowing you to easily implement them and excel in your battles.

JGoD's meta loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5

The two meta loadouts provided by JGoD consist of the best weapons in the current meta and will definitely help players to dominate the Warzone 2 scenario. Below are the loadouts, along with appropriate attachments and class configuration.

Meta Weapon Loadout 1

Meta loadout 1 (Image via YouTube/JGoD)

In the first meta loadout, he used the Cronen Squall battle rifle and the ISO 45 SMG, both top-tier gun that goes perfectly with each other. The Cronen thrives in mid to long-range fighting, while the ISO 45 excels in close-quarters combat. This combination is expertly built to compensate for the limits of each weapon, resulting in a harmonic meta-composition.

JGoD emphasized the importance of this pairing by stating that these two are unquestionably meta weapons, particularly for competitive matches, and they will most likely be the major duo you can rely on.

Class setup:

Primary weapon: Cronen Squall

Cronen Squall Secondary weapon: ISO 45

ISO 45 Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base perks: Bomb Squad and Overkill

Bomb Squad and Overkill Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: Birdseye

Recommended build for the Cronen Squall

Cronen Squall loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (vertical +0.39; horizontal +0.26)

Sakin Tread-40 (vertical +0.39; horizontal +0.26) Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel (vertical +0.34; horizontal +0.1)

HR6.8 Barrel (vertical +0.34; horizontal +0.1) Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.31)

Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.31) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (vertical +1.06; horizontal -1.65)

Aim-OP V4 (vertical +1.06; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 50-round Drum

Recommended build for the ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (vertical -0.68; horizontal +0.27)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (vertical -0.68; horizontal +0.27) Barrel: 7" Ex Raptor-V2 (vertical -0.21; horizontal +0.22)

7" Ex Raptor-V2 (vertical -0.21; horizontal +0.22) Stock: Demo Fade Tac (vertical -2.06; horizontal -1.55)

Demo Fade Tac (vertical -2.06; horizontal -1.55) Rear Grip: Exp Shear (vertical -0.52; horizontal -0.26)

Exp Shear (vertical -0.52; horizontal -0.26) Magazine: 45-round Mag

Meta Weapon Loadout 2

Meta Loadout 2 (Image via YouTube/JGoD)

The second meta loadout provided by JGoD combines two of Warzone 2's strongest weapons, the TAQ-V battle rifle and the Lachmann Sub SMG. This loadout is ideal for players who enjoy a challenge since TAQ-V takes some practice to learn but provides the necessary power and can demolish adversaries in seconds.

The Lachmann Sub is a fan-favorite weapon that has dominated the close-range scenario despite nerfs and changes.

Class setup:

Primary weapon: TAQ-V

TAQ-V Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base perks: Bomb Squad and Overkill

Bomb Squad and Overkill Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: Birdseye

Recommended build for the TAQ-V

TAQ-V loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.28)

Sakin Tread-40 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.28) Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.57; horizontal +0.27)

Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.57; horizontal +0.27) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (vertical -0.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim-OP V4 (vertical -0.45; horizontal -1.65) Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip (vertical +0.58; horizontal +0.3)

FSS Combat Grip (vertical +0.58; horizontal +0.3) Magazine: 50-round Drum

Recommended build for the Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm (vertical -0.21; horizontal +0.26)

L38 Falcon 226mm (vertical -0.21; horizontal +0.26) Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser (vertical -0.29; horizontal -33.06)

1MW Quick Fire Laser (vertical -0.29; horizontal -33.06) Stock: FT Mobile Stock (vertical -2.19; horizontal -1.54)

FT Mobile Stock (vertical -2.19; horizontal -1.54) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.26; horizontal -0.35)

Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.26; horizontal -0.35) Magazine: 50-round Mag

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.