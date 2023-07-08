Best TAQ-V loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The TAQ-V or Scar-H is a Battle Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It belongs to the Tactique Verte platform and shares many similarities with the TAQ-56 and the TAQ-M. The rifle has a moderate fire rate and shoots 7.62 bullets, dealing massive damage, resulting in a time-to-kill of 210ms (enemies with no shields) at up to 44 meters of range.

This makes the rifle suitable for medium and long-range fights. Moreover, its easy-to-control recoil allows the TAQ-V to be viable in both Core as well as Battle maps. However, the Battle Rifle isn't perfect on its own. For instance, it has a low ammo count per magazine and isn't the most mobile.

That said, this guide will take a look at the best TAQ-V loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the most effective Perks and Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2?

As mentioned earlier, the TAQ-V performs well in mid and long-range fights. But it struggles in close ranges. Hence, if you are going to use this Battle Rifle, it is advised to go with a secondary gun that's more mobile and excels at close ranges.

For this purpose, you can go with the X13 Auto pistol or the FTAC Siege. Both can be wielded as an SMG as well.

For the Perk Package, it is advised to go with Battle Hardened, Double Time, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix or High Alert. When it comes to Equipment, it is suggested to pick Stun Grenades and Semtex.

These Perks and Equipment will certainly complement the TAQ-V well and help players win more matches. However, since they don't directly have an impact on the gun, it won't help you win more 1v1 gunfights. Hence, the section below covers the best attachments for the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachments for the TAQ-V

Having already established the flaws and strengths of the TAQ-V, the ideal goal with the attachments should be to enhance its damage range, accuracy, and mobility.

The following attachments are recommended for the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Lockshot KT85 is a compensator that helps in reducing recoil. It works on both the vertical and the horizontal recoil, making the rifle more accurate.

Bruen Warrior Grip improves recoil steadiness. It also increases the aim walking steadiness, making it easier to clear closed angles. Furthermore, it helps with the hip fire accuracy.

FSS Combat Grip also helps in recoil control.

TV Cardinal Stock is a mobility enhancer. It rids the weapon of its default heavy stock and replaces it with a lightweight stock that increases the sprint speed with the rifle equipped and also the aim walking speed.

Schlager PEQ Box IV increases the aim-down sight speed of the TAQ-V, making it suitable for fast-paced gameplay.

How to unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2?

Since the TAQ-V belongs to the Tactique Verte platform, players must use other weapons of the same platform to unlock it. Here's how you can unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2:

First, reach a Military Rank of 19 to unlock the TAQ-56.

Use the TAQ-56 and level it up to Level 11 to unlock the TAQ-V.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with the TAQ-V to level it up and unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide. Moreover, once you reach the maximum level with the weapon, you'll unlock the Tuning feature. This allows you to further customize the TAQ-V's stats.

That is all there is to know about the best TAQ-V loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

