Warzone 2 expert brings back "movement MP5" with Lachmann sub loadout in Season 5

The Lachmann Sub, better known as the MP5 to seasoned Call of Duty players, continues to maintain its supremacy within the SMG category in Season 5 of Warzone 2. Since the release of MW2, the MP5 has been a fan favorite. This high-velocity, low-recoil weapon is devastating at close range and is a fantastic alternative to the Fennec for individuals who prefer intense close-quarter combat in Warzone 2.

Unfortunately, it was nerfed with the latest season update. Its maximum damage range and close-mid damage range were decreased. Fortunately, the true potential of the gun can be salvaged with the right attachments. There are many options for making the Lachmann Sub a viable primary selection in Warzone 2.

Best class setup for Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2

The Lachmann Sub, or MP5, has gone through some changes in the Season 5 update, but it is still loved for its versatility and great mobility. It is one of the most well-rounded SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The MP5 is a small, lightweight SMG with a lot of stopping capability. Yet, it falls short of providing significant damage in long-range gunfights and can only help a player at short to medium ranges.

The SMG needs attachments that help boost its mobility. Running and gunning become a power move with this gun's excellent hip-fire capability. Having high mobility makes you a harder target to shoot, which is an important ability to have in Warzone 2.

Warzone expert and YouTuber, strahfe, revealed the best MP5 loadout which helps to bring out MP5's movement speed, making it a deadly weapon to carry on the battlefield.

The best attachments for Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 Season 5

Lachmann Sub loadout

According to the Warzone expert, this is his recommended loadout to get maximum mobility on the Lachmann Sub for Season 5:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Bruen Pendulum muzzle helps with vertical recoil control and increases accuracy, with a slight impact on the handling of the gun. The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment offers superior aiming speed and stability, as well as sprint to fire speed. This attachment also helps with the ADS speed of the gun and improves aiming stability.

The LM Stockless Mod stock gives the gun a tactical advantage by increasing sprint to fire and movement speed. It also helps to control the hip recoil of the gun. The L38 Falcon 226mm is a lightweight 9mm barrel for speed and aggressive target engagement; it helps with fast ADS and movement.

The MP5 accessories, when loaded, will improve the weapon from its baseline condition. The SMG will deal greater damage and offer maximum mobility to its players. It is one of the easier guns to handle in Warzone 2 due to its simpler recoil.

Despite the lack of buffs in recent patch notes, the Lachmann Sub maintains its elite standing in the Warzone 2 meta in Season 5. This loadout will benefit you in any close combat encounters, whether you're an experienced COD veteran or a beginner.