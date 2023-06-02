5 gun loadouts with the best hip-fire configuration in Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 presents unique gunfight situations for the player base to experience due to the shifting zones. Fortunately, different weapons can be used to compete in skirmishes against other combatants. The vast battles royale maps can put players in difficult close-range gunfights where hip firing is the best way to fight back.
Warzone 2 has secured a curious shooter community that has created some of the best weapons builds for different scenarios. All guns in Activision’s battle royale arsenal have their strengths, and some excel in hip firing.
This article will outline the most effective hip-fire weapons to survive Warzone 2’s battlefield.
Note: This is not a Ranked list, and the choices may differ for everyone.
What are the best hip-fire weapons in Warzone 2?
Activision launched Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a list of gun categories. The developers have implemented various weapons to help players engage in different gunfight ranges. Some of these weapons can be used without aiming down the sights and land most of the shots to eliminate enemies.
However, these weapons have a heavily restricted effective range, rendering them useless in medium to long-range gunfights. Hip fire is also beneficial as players can move more freely and at near-maximum speeds to dodge incoming fire.
1) Lachmann Sub
The Lachmann Sub is among the game's most popular sub-machine guns (SMG). It has great base stats and a flexible receiver that can be used for different builds. One of these setups capitalizes on its hip-fire capability to decimate enemy players in close-range gunfights.
Recommended build:
- Laser: Point-G3P
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
- Stock: LM Stockless Mod
2) KV Broadside
The KV Broadside is a powerful automatic shotgun that has dominated most multiplayer and battle royale lobbies. It can dish out big damage numbers and has the potential to wipe out entire squads with ease.
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: SA MX-50
- Barrel: Range Twelve
- Laser: Hipshot L20
- Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Magazine: 12 Shell Magazine
3) VEL 46
The VEL 46 has managed to maintain its place as a competitive choice for close-range gunfights. However, players can capitalize on its high fire rate and accuracy to hip-fire enemy players and move their characters faster than others.
Recommended build:
- Barrel: Schlager L203
- Laser: VLK LZR 7mW
- Magazine: 50-Round Mag
- Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip
- Stock: Demo RXT Stock
4) BAS-P
The BAS-P is another competent SMG that can push back enemy combatants in various cityscapes and tight corners. Due to its damage range, it can also be used as a sniper support weapon.
Recommended build:
- Laser: 1mW Quick Fire
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
- Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip
- Stock: Bruen Flash V4
5) Bryson 800
The Bryson 800 received some significant damage output buffs in the Season 3 Reloaded update. Warzone 2 players can utilize the new weapon adjustments to quickly deal with any enemy player who decides to push and fight in close range. It is lethal and can take down almost all operators with just two clean hits.
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Bryson Choke
- Barrel: 29.5" Rifled Barrel
- Laser: VLK LZR 7mW
- Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump
- Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip
It is important to note that these are not the only hip fire builds that can be used in Warzone 2. Players can use the weapon gunsmith platform to engineer new setups to make the most out of their favorite weapons.