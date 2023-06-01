Warzone 2 developers bring back Trophy Hunt in Season 3 Reloaded due to "Popular demand"

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are currently at the end of Season 3, with the next major update scheduled to release midway through this month. When the third season commenced, the developers added an in-game event called "Trophy Hunt," which requires players to kill enemies and pick up trophies they might sometimes drop. Racking up said trophies make players eligible for several unique in-game items.

The second part of this event went live on May 12, at the beginning of Season 3 Reloaded, which is now in its last stages and scheduled to end before the commencement of the next season, which is rumored to be June 14. Players can redeem new rewards as part of the latest Trophy Hunt event, which has returned due to popular demand.

All challenges and rewards of the Trophy Hunt event in Warzone 2

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard By popular demand, Trophy Hunt is BACK for the rest of Season 03 Reloaded! Now’s your chance to earn those Trophies you might have missed the first time around.



The developers released a minor update on May 31 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that tweaked various aspects of the game, including weapon balancing changes, bug fixes, changes to Ranked Play, and the re-introduction of the Trophy Hunt event.

The rewards and challenges for the same were changed as well. The challenges for the Trophy Hunt event in Season 3 Reloaded include:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills

Get 250 Operator Kills Battle Rifles: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills

Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills SMGs: Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times

Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times Shotguns: Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills

Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills LMGs: Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted

Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted Marksman Rifles: Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills

Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills Sniper Rifles: Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills

Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills Handguns: Get 50 Operator Kills

Get 50 Operator Kills Launcher: Get 40 Operator Kills

Get 40 Operator Kills Melee: Get 30 Operator Kills from Behind

Lastly, the rewards for racking up trophies that eliminated enemies drop have also been adjusted. Various in-game rewards mentioned below cannot be earned in any other way in Warzone 2 and are unique to this event, so grinding for the items will be worth the time. The items include:

Spade Sunset Emblem: 15 Trophies

15 Trophies Enhanced Vision Calling Card: 15 Trophies

15 Trophies Double XP Token : 15 Trophies

: 15 Trophies Double Battle Pass XP Token: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies 1 Battle Pass Tier Skip: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies Mud Skirt Vehicle Skin: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies Valeria’s Stare Loading Screen: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies Bleed Out Weapon Sticker: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies A Plan Forms Loading Screen: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies Trophy Hunter Charm: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies The Viper’s Pistol Emblem : 30 Trophies

: 30 Trophies Woodie SUV Vehicle Skin: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies Betrayed Loading Screen : 30 Trophies

: 30 Trophies 1 Battle Pass Tier Skip: 30 Trophies

30 Trophies Track and Kill Gun Screen: 60 Trophies

60 Trophies Nightsting TAQ-V Weapon Blueprint : 120 Trophies

: 120 Trophies Venom Strike Assault Rifle Blueprint: 150 Trophies

150 Trophies Trophy Hunt Master Calling Card: 1000 Trophies

1000 Trophies Roze Skin: Purchase any ten items

Purchase any ten items Konig Skin: Purchase any 15 items

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

