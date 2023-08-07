Best meta loadout in Season 5 for Warzone 2 DMZ mode

With the Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 now live, it is time for players to update their DMZ loadouts. The most recent update introduced a plethora of changes to the game, essentially shaking up the meta. Many weapons such as the Cronen Squall have fallen from grace, and firearms that used to fly under the radar have now taken the center stage.

One such weapon is the TAQ-V, a Battle Rifle found in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It is the more powerful counterpart of the TAQ-56, boasting a TTK of only 735 ms at ranges up to 31 meters. The weapon is now the go-to choice of professional players and is dominating the meta. However, the rifle on its own will do little good.

Hence, to make the most out of it, players will have to equip a few attachments to further boost its strengths and mitigate its weaknesses. With that said, this guide will take a closer look at the best TAQ-V loadout for DMZ in Season 5 of Warzone 2.

Best TAQ-V loadout for Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ

Best TAQ-V loadout in Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-V is an exceptionally strong Battle Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. Although the Season 5 update didn't directly affect it, it helped the weapon rise from the dead. Being a Battle Rifle, it is less mobile than an Assault Rifle, but it trades mobility for high-caliber rounds that are capable of delivering lethal damage to enemies.

Since you'll be encountering not only real players but also tons of AI foes in DMZ, having a hard hitter that can eliminate them quickly will be game-changing. But, the rifle on its own cannot do much. For instance, it has a high kick and recoil, which makes it difficult to use. Moreover, it is less mobile, which can slow you down in some cases.

Keeping in mind the weapon's pros and cons, it is advised to use the following loadout:

Attachments

Barrel: 18" Precision-6 Barrel (+0.40 vertical, +0.40 horizontal)

18" Precision-6 Barrel (+0.40 vertical, +0.40 horizontal) Muzzle: Sakin-Tread 40 (+0.80 vertical, +0.20 horizontal)

Sakin-Tread 40 (+0.80 vertical, +0.20 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80 vertical, +0.40 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80 vertical, +0.40 horizontal) Optic: SZ Recharge-DX (-2.15 vertical, -1.95 horizontal)

SZ Recharge-DX (-2.15 vertical, -1.95 horizontal) Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The 18" Precision-6 Barrel will help a lot in boosting the damage range further. Additionally, it improves hip-fire accuracy and increases the bullet velocity.

The Sakin-Tread 40 will aid in reducing recoil. It acts on both the horizontal and the vertical recoil, making it easier to hit targets on a full-auto spray.

The FTAC Ripper 56 helps in improving accuracy by stabilizing the recoil. It also assists in stabilizing the aim, which is crucial in mid-long-range combat.

FTAC Ripper on the TAQ-V in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

The SZ Recharge-DX is the perfect alternative to the Aim OP-V4. It helps in reducing visual recoil, which will allow you see the targets while shooting.

The 50 Round Mag is a must-have attachment, especially in Warzone 2 where most enemies will have shields on, and thus require more bullets to get eliminated. Having more bullets per magazine ensures that you don't have to reload frequently in the middle of a fight.

Once the build is ready, you can use the following Equipment and Field Upgrade to give yourself an extra edge on the battlefield:

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade

Anti-Armor Rounds

That covers the best loadout to use in DMZ as of Season 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 news.