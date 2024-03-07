Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges are underway, bringing fans new tasks to complete and a fantastic reward to unlock. Players are given seven unique challenges for each mode this week. The challenges for Battle Royale, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes are all different and are designed specifically for that particular mode.

Players can undertake them in either one game mode or all for additional XP, depending on their preference. However, to unlock the most coveted reward, they must complete at least five challenges of one mode.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at all Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges and the rewards for completing them.

All Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges and their rewards

Here are all the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges and the rewards for completing them:

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 2 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

In the Battle Royale game, the challenges are pretty straightforward and can be completed easily. Here's what you need to do:

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces) - 5000 XP

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get Kills Operator Kills in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery) - 5000 XP

In Warzone, Place in the Top 10, 5 times - 10000 XP

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches - 2500 XP

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town) - 7500 XP

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the South (Ground Zero) - 7500 XP

In Warzone, complete 15 Contract(s) - 5000 XP

MW3 (Multiplayer)

All MW3 Season 2 Week 5 Multiplayer challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Multiplayer challenges this time around are fairly simple as well. Although easy, they are a bit time-consuming since each challenge has its specific requirement that will require you to start a new match.

The challenges are as follows:

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Full Auto Fire Mode - 2500 XP

Get 10 Operator Melee Backstab Kills - 5000 XP

Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with the JAK Glassless Optic Equipped to a Recommended Weapon - 7500 XP

Get 20 Operator Kills with the Tyrant 762 Kit Equipped to the Longbow - 5000 XP

Get 20 Operator Kills with the JAK Maglift Mod Equipped to the Haymaker - 5000 XP

Get 20 Operator Kills with the Holger 556 - 7500 XP

Get 15 Operator Longshot Kills with a Suppressed Recommended Battle Rifle - 10000 XP

MW3 (Zombies)

All MW3 Season 2 Week 5 Zombies challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Similar to Multiplayer, the Zombies challenges are quite easy. They might appear daunting at first look, but they can completed in just a couple of infiltrations. Here's what you need to do:

Get 50 Mercenary Soldier Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle - 2500 XP

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended LMG - 5000 XP

Get 250 ADS Kills with a Recommended SMG - 7500 XP

Get 400 Kills with the Holger 556 - 10000 XP

Get 5 Rapid Kills 15 Times with a Recommended Assault Rifle - 5000 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended LMG while Stamina-Up is Active - 5000 XP

Get 500 Kills with A Recommended Shotgun at Epic (Purple) or Higher Rarity - 7500 XP

Final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges

The reward for completing the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges (Image via Activision)

Apart from the XP from completing each Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 5 challenge, finishing at least five of them in either of the modes will reward you with the new Battle Rifle SOA Subverter. But that's not all. This will also take you one step closer to getting the Rotten Inferno camo, which can be obtained after completing all the challenges in the total eight weeks of Season 2.

This week's challenges aren't difficult by any means but are surely time-consuming. Furthermore, this time around, the challenges are clearly stated, and hence, if you head into a game with these specific tasks in mind, you can easily get them done in under 10 matches.

