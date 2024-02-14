How to use Precision Airstrike in Warzone

The Precision Airstrike is a lethal Killstreak in Warzone. This means that unlike UAVs or Counter UAVs, with the help of this Killstreak, you'll be able to get kills. You can usually find it in loot boxes or caches spread across the map or purchase it from a Buy Station. Hence, it is not at all a rare find. Moreover, you can find this Killstreak on any battle royale or Resurgence map.

Although using it isn't difficult in any way, there's a correct and a wrong way to use it, with the prior improving your chances of getting more kills or even squad wipes in some cases. That said, in this brief guide, we will take a closer look at how you can use the Precision Airstrike in Warzone correctly.

How to correctly use the Precision Airstrike in Warzone

To correctly use the Precision Airstrike in Warzone, follow the steps as mentioned below:

First things first, you will need to get your hands on the Killstreak. To do so, simply collect it from loot boxes or buy it from a Buy Station.

Next, you must find the targets you wish to use. Don't waste it on killing an enemy who can be eliminated with your guns. Hence, find targets that are camping on a rooftop or hiding behind cover, which makes it difficult to reach them.

Once found, equip your Killstreak. This will pull up a binocular-like device in your hand through which you can look down the scopes.

Find the area where you wish it to attack, and while looking down the scopes of your device, press the "shoot" button. This will call in a Precision Airstrike on that location, wiping out all the enemies in that area.

This is where you must ensure that you're using the Precision Airstrike correctly. Note that the Airstrike will shoot down in the direction you are facing. For instance, if you are looking North and you use the Killstreak, the plane will fly from South to North, shooting at the area below.

Hence, it is imperative for you to ensure that you have a proper idea of where your targets are huddled. By this method, you can maximize the effects of the Killstreak.

As mentioned earlier, since it is not rare and is extremely powerful, the Killstreak in Warzone is too good not to pick up. You can even find it on MW3 Multiplayer and Zombies.

That covers everything to know about using the Precision Airstrike in Warzone. Killstreaks in Warzone are really powerful and possess the ability to alter the outcome of a fight or a match completely. But, if they're not used correctly, they will not deliver the results you are looking for. Hence, it becomes essential for you to know how to use them in the right way to gain the most benefits.