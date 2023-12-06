All new Killstreaks in Warzone Season 1

Two new Killstreaks have arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 1 update — the Mosquito Drone and Guardian. New to the game but not the COD series, both these Killstreaks are also currently available in Modern Warfare 3's Multiplayer mode. In the battle royale title, they are carving new ways to engage and defend.

The latest patch introduces a lot of fresh content in the form of weapons, Operators, a new Gulag, and tons of changes that fans have requested for a while. Among these additions are two Killstreaks making their way to WZ from Modern Warfare 3. This article will take a closer look at both of them in Warzone Season 1.

What are the new Killstreaks in Warzone Season 1?

Here's what you should know about the new Killstreaks:

Mosquito Drone

Mosquito Drone in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Mosquito Drone is a lethal Killstreak that seeks its enemies and dives directly at them to cause devastating damage. An automated gadget, this device hovers over an area, identifying all potential targets in its range. Once it sets its eyes on an enemy, it crashes into them, potentially eliminating them.

However, in case you are about to be on the receiving end of it, you can neutralize this Killstreak easily. As soon as it starts flying towards you, shoot it down before it gets too close. Fortunately, you can rely on your mini-map to detect its presence early on. That being said, this will require a quick reaction time and awareness of one's vicinity.

Guardian

Guardian in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Unlike the Mosquito Drone, the Guardian is non-lethal, meaning it doesn't hold the potential to eliminate a foe. However, any player that gets in front of this turret is going to be stunned and slowed down, making them easy targets.

Hence, this inclusion has more of a role to play in defensive situations. Guardian is the perfect Killstreak to block pathways, and since each turret lasts 50 seconds, it is more than enough to defend an area from multiple teams.

That covers everything there is to know about the two new Killstreaks in the first season of Call of Duty's free-to-play battle royale title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 are now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.