How to get Rotten Inferno camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

The Rotten Inferno camo is one of the main unlockables in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2. It is an animated camo that features a fiery and undead style that matches the zombie-themed season Call of Duty is going for. It will be made available to both titles on February 7, 2024, during the Season 2 update.

Each season features an unlockable cosmetic rewarded to players who diligently complete Weekly challenges. For those who love to grind matches to unlock free rewards, the Rotten Inferno animated camo is the ultimate prize. Here's how you can get it in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to unlock Rotten Inferno camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone for free

Expand Tweet

To unlock the Rotten Inferno camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, you need to complete all eight Weekly Challenges throughout Season 2. The type of Weekly Challenges doesn't matter, as you can choose to progress among Multiplayer, Battle Royale (Warzone), or Zombies.

To complete one Weekly Challenge, you must finish at least five challenges from those listed for the week. Do this for all eight weeks of Season 2 to unlock the Rotten Inferno at the end of the season.

While the grind can be time-consuming, the Rotten Inferno isn't the only cosmetic that you can unlock throughout the period. For each completed week, you will be rewarded with an Aftermarket part or a new base weapon.

For Season 2, a preview of the Week 1 challenges revealed that the JAK Tyrant 762 kit will be unlocked in the first week. It is a conversion kit for the Longbow sniper rifle in MW3.

How to find Weekly Challenges in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

If you want your progression to be as smooth sailing as possible, you need to constantly check the challenges that you need to complete. To view the available challenges for the week, simply locate the Event tab from the home screen and select Weekly Challenges.

From there, you should see all available Weekly Challenges for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale. The weekly rewards should also be displayed at the top of the screen alongside the season countdown.

Check out more Call of Duty news and guides at Sportskeeda:

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 expected pre-load size on all platforms || All leaked weapons for Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War || How to play Team Gun Game in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer