How to play Team Gun Game in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Team Gun Game is a new game mode in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer. It is a revamped version of Gun Game and takes inspiration from the gameplay elements of Team Deathmatch. The mode will be available beginning with the Season 2 update, which is scheduled for February 7, 2024. However, simply calling it a Gun Game Team Deathmatch doesn't explain the complexities the new mode entails.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at Team Gun Game in Modern Warfare 3 and how to play it.

What is the Team Gun Game mode in Modern Warfare 3?

Team Gun Game can be played in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer by simply clicking on the respective playlist from the main menu. As mentioned earlier, the mode is a blend of Gun Game and Team Deathmatch. Although that might appear simple on paper, it's much more than that. Here's how the game mode works:

First of all, in this new mode, players will split into teams of two. This means that the free-for-all action that Gun Game is usually known for will be removed.

Secondly, all players in a match will start with the same weapons. These weapons can be anything to start with, maybe a handgun or an Assault Rifle. However, it is worth noting here that there will be a total of eight predetermined weapons to play through in the entire match to win.

Third, for every 10 kills a team gets, everyone in the team will progress to the next weapon on the progression list. However, to get the eighth and final weapon from the seventh, the team needs only five kills. Hence, the maximum number of points that a team can score is 75, and the first team to score this wins the match.

However, just like with the traditional Gun Game, this mode isn't always about progression. You would also want to stop your opponents from collecting points. Fortunately, you can prevent your enemies from progressing and even get them demoted. To do so, you simply have to get a melee kill or execute a finishing move. Each such elimination will deduct one point from the enemy team.

However, there's a limit to how much they can be demoted. You can only get them down to the initial progression level of their weapon.

For instance, if your opponents are on their fourth weapon and need three more kills to get to the fifth weapon, you can only deduct their progression level to the fourth weapon with zero kills in the bank, resulting in them starting over with the fourth weapon and gaining all those 10 kills to reach the next tier.

Hence, no matter how many Modern Warfare 3 melee kills you get, you cannot demote them to the last tier; that is the third weapon.

That covers everything that there is to know about the new Team Gun Game mode in Modern Warfare 3 and how to play it correctly.