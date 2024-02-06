All leaked weapons for Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War

The hype continues to build around Call of Duty 2024, reportedly titled 'Black Ops Gulf War. While we won't get our hands on the title until Fall 2024, data miners are working hard to provide the CoD fanbase with an idea of what to expect from the new installment.

Recent leaks circulating online haveprovided details about the weapons that players can expect to see in Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War. Here are all the leaked (unconfirmed) weapons for the upcoming CoD title in 2024.

Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War: All leaked weapons

X user @TurkishForward posted several weapons that are rumored to come in Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War. Here's a list of the unconfirmed guns reportedly coming into the game:

Assault Rifles

AK74

CETIME MODEL L

COLT MODEL 723

AS VAL

SAR 80

MENDOZA RM-2

L85

M16 A2

AR 18

Sub machine gun (SMG)

COLT 9MM SMG

PP90

SR3-VIKHR

GRENDEL R31

MP5

FAMAE SAF

GEPARD PDW

SR-2 VERESK

IMBEL MD1

Sniper Rifles

L96

PGM ULTIMA RATIO

PGM HECATE 2

SVD DRAGUNOV

There are 22 weapons leaked as of writing, and it is important to note that none of these have been officially confirmed to come in the Black Ops Gulf War. The list includes several returning guns from the previous Call of Duty installments alongside new weapons.

Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War release date

There is no exact release date for Call of Duty 2024 yet, but Activision has confirmed that it will come out in Fall 2024. Speculations point to a possible launch in October or November this year, considering the release date of previous CoD titles.

Not much has been revealed about the game either, except that it is a Black Ops game set in the Gulf War. However, recent rumors suggest that the game will feature an open-world campaign that is different from what we've seen from the franchise.

The new game is also expected to be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Players can also hope for a Nintendo Switch release following Microsoft's deal with Nintendo to bring CoD games to the console.

