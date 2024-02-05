Hawkeye actor to reportedly play lead character in Call of Duty 2024

Michael Silberblatt, an actor who recently starred in Hawkeye (2021), is reportedly playing the lead character in the upcoming Call of Duty 2024. Eagle-eyed fans found the actor's profile online, which specifies a voiceover project under a confidential Call of Duty title.

The developers announced in 2023 that the next installment of the CoD franchise would be coming in 2024. It's confirmed to continue the Black Ops series set during the Gulf War. Treyarch Studios is currently leading this development for the CoD 2024 following their Modern Warfare Zombies stint.

Is Michael Silberblatt playing the lead role in Call of Duty 2024?

Michael Silberblatt is reportedly doing the voiceover for the lead character in Call of Duty 2024. Fans pointed out that a Call of Duty project is listed under the actor's profile under the 'Animated Voiceover' section. The specific game is marked 'Confidential,' and fans speculate that it may be the upcoming CoD game in 2024.

Michael Silberblatt is known for his roles in TV shows, including Hawkeye (2021), Dopesick (2021), Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (2020), and Legacies (2018). He also starred as a supporting actor in films like Black Santa (2023), A Fashionable Christmas (2023), and Horror Noire Sundown (2021).

Prior to Call of Duty 2024, he did several animated voiceover stints for animated series and video games. Some of his works include Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel, Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!, and Smite. He also played the lead character in the video game Contra: Rogue Corps.

The new Call of Duty game is set to launch in 2024 and continue the long-running Black Ops series. It is reportedly set during the Gulf War and will delve into the CIA and United State's role in the conflict. Treyarch is leading the game development, with High Moon reportedly taking charge of Modern Warfare Zombies.

While there is no confirmed release date for the title, speculations point to a possible Fall 2024 launch. This would likely be in either October or November 2024.

