How to use Bunker Buster Killstreak in Warzone

The Bunker Buster is a new lethal Killstreak in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. This means that unlike the UAVs and the Counter UAVs, this new Killstreak can deal damage to players. In essence, it works quite similarly to the Precision Airstrike. However, there are quite a few differences. For instance, the Precision Airstrike cannot damage players hiding inside a building.

However, the new Killstreak can hurt and even eliminate those camping inside a building, irrespective of the floor they are on.

This new addition is certainly an intriguing one. Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can use destructive Killstreak in the battle royale game to not only eliminate enemies but also win matches.

Guide to using the Bunker Buster Killstreak in Warzone

Using the Bunker Buster Killstreak in Warzone is pretty straightforward. However, first, you must acquire it. You can find the Killstreak in various loot caches spread across the maps or purchase it from a Buy Station. You can even pick it off dead enemies. After getting a hold of it, proceed to use the Killstreak.

Simply equip the streak, and a pair of binoculars will appear in your hands. Now, look down the binoculars at the target you wish to land the bombs on, and simply press the shoot button, just like the Precision Airstrike.

This will call in the bombs at the designated location, annihilating all enemies in the vicinity and those inside a building (if the target is a building). Bunker Buster is capable of causing damage through multiple floors of the building, and once the bombing ends, a column of gas is left behind, choking the enemies that might survive the initial blast.

This is a superb Killstreak, especially to take out enemies hiding inside a building. The streak will especially come in handy during the late circles of a match as this will clear all the buildings where your enemies might be hiding. Moreover, in maps like Fortune's Keep, Vondel, and Urzikstan, this Killstreak can be extremely lethal, as it's not uncommon for players to camp inside buildings.

Previously invincible enemies will no longer be safe, and this can create frequent movement and rotations from players, keeping the battle royale match engaging and fun.

That covers everything about using the new Bunker Buster Killstreak in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

