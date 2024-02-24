How to complete the Barebones Haymaker Weekly Challenge in MW3

The Barebones Haymaker Weekly Challenge in MW3 is part of the Season 2 Week 3 challenges. It specifies that players must get 30 Operator Barbones kills with the Haymaker equipped, and upon completion, players will be rewarded with 2500 XP. This makes it a must-do challenge in the third week of Season 2. However, despite its straightforward nature, the way it is worded can lead to confusion among players.

Hence, in this guide, we'll look closer at the Barebones Haymaker challenge in MW3 Season 2 and how you can complete it easily.

How to get 30 Barebones Haymaker kills in MW3?

Guide to getting 30 Barebones Haymaker kills in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Barebones Haymaker Weekly Challenge asks players to get 30 Barebones kills with the Haymaker in MW3. By the word "Barebones", the game wants you to ensure your weapon is not equipped with any attachments. This means you must create a loadout with the default variant of the Haymaker Shotgun equipped with no added attachments.

Now, head into a playlist of your choice and get 30 kills with the Haymaker. To make this task easier, you are recommended to join the Small Maps Mosh Pit. The maps in this playlist, as the name suggests, are small and facilitate close-quarter combat. This allows weapons classes such as Shotguns and Submachine Guns to shine.

Since the Haymaker is a Shotgun, it works well on small maps. To make it even simpler and quicker, it is highly advised to head into the Hardcore Quick Play mode and select only the Small Maps Mosh Pit therein. This will allow you to get more kills quickly and complete the challenge in no time without breaking a sweat.

If, for some reason, your kills are not counting towards the challenge, you are advised to remove any camo you might have on the weapon. Additionally, ensure you are not equipping any Haymaker blueprint and removing the attachments.

It is worth noting that these 30 kills must be Operators or real players. The Zombies/Hellhounds/Mimics killed in the new Hordepoint mode won't count towards this challenge.

The build must be the gun's default variant with no attachments for it to count. Once you get those 30 kills, you will complete the challenge and earn 2500 XP. If you complete the challenge this weekend, you will get a total of 5000 XP since the Double XP Weekend is currently underway.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the Barebones Haymaker Weekly Challenge in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2. Please note that this challenge is for the Multiplayer mode only. Zombies and Battle Royale modes have their separate list of challenges.