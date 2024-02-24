Warzone and MW3 Double XP event got extended due to major server issues

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone's Double XP event commenced on February 23, 2024, at 9 am PT. However, players could not enjoy its benefits due to severe server issues. As a result, certain modes like MW3 Zombies, WZ Ranked Play Resurgence, and MW3 Ranked Play were temporarily disabled. While developers quickly addressed the persisting issues, certain unresolved ones remain under investigation.

Following server issues during the launch of the Double XP event, Activision has decided to extend the event in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. This article will highlight the reasons for the extension and specify the date the event will conclude.

Warzone and MW3 Double XP event got extended: Reasons explored

The Double XP event is one of the most beneficial limited-time events in Call of Duty. It allows players to accelerate their game progression by letting them earn double XP across weapon levels, Battle Pass tiers, and account levels. Earning twice the amount of XP for the same time invested makes this one of the most lucrative events in the game.

The recent server issue, however, has prevented players from progressing and tracking progress in various areas such as Battle Pass, weapon levels, account levels, and more. Since all event-supported features are affected, the benefits of the Double XP event have become meaningless. Even if players earn double XP, if it's not being tracked, the event serves no purpose.

Recognizing the event's launch day issues, the developers recently informed the community via the game's official channels that the Double XP weekend would be extended. Additionally, they announced an extra benefit: players can now earn twice as many skulls in the Horde Hunt event.

When does the Double XP event end in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Double XP event in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Double XP event was initially scheduled to conclude on February 26, 2024. However, the developers have extended it by one day, and the new end date is now February 27, 2024, at 8 am PT.

This covers everything there is to know regarding the Double XP event in Modern Warfare 3 and WZ.