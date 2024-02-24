Call of Duty temporarily removes Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence and MW3 Ranked Play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone are currently facing severe server issues, prompting developers to temporarily remove Ranked Play Resurgence and MW3 Ranked Play. Over the last few hours, Call of Duty's servers have encountered significant problems, resulting in progression issues, broken SBMM, and more.

Additionally, developers have taken Modern Warfare 3 Zombies offline until the servers stabilize and all problems are resolved.

The severity of the current issue is made clear by the developer's use of such extreme steps. To know more about the situation, read on.

Call of Duty Temporarily Removes Warzone Ranked Play and MW3 Ranked Play: Reasons explored

Expand Tweet

The server issue in Call of Duty is preventing players from progressing and tracking progress in various areas — event progress, Battle Pass tab broken, weapon levels, account levels, loadouts, Blackcell purchases, and more have been reset due to this issue.

The developers have taken significant measures by temporarily disabling the most competitive modes, such as Ranked Play in both titles. With progress not being tracked, including Skill Rating (SR) earned or lost, the essence of the mode is compromised, making it pointless to keep them online.

Players may get frustrated even after achieving victories, as SR earned will not be recorded. So, the developers have decided to keep Ranked Play Resurgence and MW3 Ranked Play offline until they deploy a fix to resolve the issue.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the SBMM (Skill-based matchmaking) system is currently broken, resulting in completely random lobbies. There won't be any skill-based algorithm to make lobbies tougher. This is another reason the devs decided to disable the Ranked Play modes from both titles.

Expand Tweet

Currently, the developers are actively resolving server issues and providing regular updates via their official X handle. They recently announced the deployment of a fix that has restored loadout functionality. Players should maintain patience as further issues are addressed, and a complete fix is expected shortly.