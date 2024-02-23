SBMM is completely broken in Warzone and MW3 after recent server issues

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3's current server issues have broken SBMM to the core. For the last couple of hours, Call of Duty has been facing a massive problem in its servers, and as a result, all levels and loadouts for players were reset to the beginning. While this is surely a nuisance for everyone, gamers have found that this server issue is actually a temprary bliss in disguise.

What is the current SBMM situation in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Currently, SBMM (Skill-Based Matchmaking) is completely broken in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. This means that if one player joins a lobby, it would be completely random and there won't be any kind of skill-based algorithm that makes the matches tougher after they rank up.

Since the release of Modern Warfare (2019), Skill Based Matchmaking has been a massive talk in the Call of Duty community. Until recently, Activision was completely silent about its existence and how it works in the game. Fortunately, it has now been established that the feature does affect matchmaking.

A large part of the community prefers the random matchmaking system, which gives players the opportunity to experience an easy lobby or a hard lobby based on pure luck. However, with the Skill-Based Matchmaking system, the more they play, the higher is the chance to encounter tougher opponents. This can be a problem for some players who just want to enjoy the game in their spare time.

With Call of Duty's recent server issues, the SBMM is completely off right now. Players can just hop on and experience the random matchmaking for a very limited period of time until the server gets fixed.

