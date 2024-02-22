How to unlock Horde Hunt event's Cursed Ammo reward in MW3

In Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), Horde Hunt is a special zombie-themed event introduced with the launch of the Season 2 update. Here, players must eliminate zombies and collect their bones to unlock Zombies Acquisitions. Additionally, they can gather skulls from special zombies to acquire exclusive rewards, such as the coveted Cursed Ammo.

This article will provide comprehensive details on unlocking the Cursed Ammo rewards and the associated challenges that need to be accomplished in Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 Horde Hunt event: Procedure to unlock Cursed Ammo reward for free

Expand Tweet

The Horde Hunt event introduces a featured zombie every week for three weeks, and you must collect the skulls by eliminating the featured zombies to complete the required goal to obtain exclusive rewards. In the third week, the special zombie, Mimic, was featured along with a new challenge.

The third-week challenge offers the Cursed Ammo reward, which is attainable by gathering 200 Mimic skulls. Players can complete this task by defeating Mimics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, Warzone Resurgence maps (by activating Zombie Extraction contracts), or in the limited-time Hordepoint mode introduced during the Horde Hunt event.

Players need to remember that the Cursed Ammo reward doesn't come with any special abilities or effects. It's merely a cosmetic skin for the Field Upgrade Munition Box.

MW3 Horde Hunt event: All challenges and rewards

Horde Hunt challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The Horde Hunt event requires collecting bones from base zombies to earn Zombie Acquisitions. There are eight Zombie Acquisitions available through bone collection. Additionally, new challenges become available each week, requiring players to collect skulls from the featured zombies introduced.

All the challenges and rewards are mentioned below:

Base Zombies:

Epic Aether Tool – 75 bones

– 75 bones Speed Cola – 155 bones

– 155 bones Deadshot – 310 bones

– 310 bones Epic Aether Tool – 625 bones

– 625 bones Juggernog – 1,250 bones

– 1,250 bones Legendary Aether Tool – 2,500 bones

– 2,500 bones Elemental Pop – 5,000 bones

– 5,000 bones Ray Gun Case – 10,000 bones

Featured Zombies:

Week 1 - Tiny Screams Charm (600 Armored Zombie Skulls)

Charm (600 Armored Zombie Skulls) Week 2 - Dogs of Hell Calling Card (300 Hellhound skulls)

Calling Card (300 Hellhound skulls) Week 3 - Cursed Ammo Munition Box Skin (200 Mimic skulls)

Killshot Operator skin (Image via Activision)

The event also offers a special reward: an exclusive Swagger Operator skin called Killshot that can be obtained by completing all the featured zombie challenges.

Check out other MW3-related articles from Sportskeeda:

How to unlock Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 || Trapped Souls Tracer Pack in MW3 || How to unlock Season 2 Combat Pack for free in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 || CoD bans 6,000 accounts in Warzone and MW3