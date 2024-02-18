How to unlock Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 for free

The Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint is the ultimate reward for the new event, Cryptid Bootcamp, currently live in Modern Warfare 3. It can be played in both multiplayer and Zombies but is not available for Warzone players. However, rewards obtained are accessible across all titles.

This article will highlight the challenges necessary to acquire the Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 for free.

Procedure to unlock Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 for free

Cryptid Bootcamp event in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Cryptid Bootcamp event features nine challenges, each offering unique rewards upon completion. These challenges vary in difficulty, some achievable in a single match and others demanding a substantial amount of time. Players can tackle challenges from the MW3 multiplayer or MW3 Zombies modes to earn the associated rewards.

However, to unlock the ultimate reward, the Cryptid Sidewinder Mastery Blueprint, players must invest significant time and effort, completing all eight challenges in a single category—either all eight multiplayer challenges or all Zombies challenges.

Expand Tweet

Following are all the Cryptid Bootcamp event challenges that players need to complete from either set to earn the aforementioned weapon blueprint:

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer challenges

"Cernunnos" Weapon Sticker - Get 20 Operator kills with Throwing Knives

Get 20 Operator kills with Throwing Knives "Harbingers" Calling Card - Get 50 one shot kills with a sniper

Get 50 one shot kills with a sniper "Prophetic Squish" Charm - Get 40 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped while using the Threat Identification system and Stalker Boots Perks

Get 40 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped while using the Threat Identification system and Stalker Boots Perks "Sass-Squashed" Calling Card - Get two Operator kills with a Shotgun or a Melee weapon in one life 15 times

Get two Operator kills with a Shotgun or a Melee weapon in one life 15 times "What Cute Eyes You Have" Emblem - Get 75 Operator Kills with a Suppressor Equipped while using the Ghost A/V Camo Perk

Get 75 Operator Kills with a Suppressor Equipped while using the Ghost A/V Camo Perk "We Believe in You" Large Decal - Destroy 20 Enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender Weapon

Destroy 20 Enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender Weapon "Lake Monster" Emblem - Get 20 Operator Melee Kills while in Smoke

- Get 20 Operator Melee Kills while in Smoke "Looking At You" Camo - Get 75 Operator Kills while using Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight Perks

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies challenges

"Cernunnos" Weapon Sticker - Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives

Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives "Harbingers" Calling Card - Get 10 Special Zombie Critical Kills with a Sniper

Get 10 Special Zombie Critical Kills with a Sniper “Prophetic Squish” Charm - Destroy three Harvester Orbs

Destroy three Harvester Orbs “Sass-squadshed” Calling Card - Get 50 Hellhound Kills with a Shotgun

Get 50 Hellhound Kills with a Shotgun “What Cute Eyes You Have” Emblem - Get 100 Zombie Kills while using Aether Shroud

Get 100 Zombie Kills while using Aether Shroud “We Believe in You” Large Decal - Get 75 Brain Rot Zombie Kills

Get 75 Brain Rot Zombie Kills “Lake Monster” Emblem - Eliminate five Bounty Targets with Mystery Box Weapons

Eliminate five Bounty Targets with Mystery Box Weapons “Looking at You” Camo - Kill three Abominations

Players have a limited time to complete the challenges as the event will conclude on February 27, 2024.